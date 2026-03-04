Canada Next?

The dominoes are starting to fall like Cyclopean bricks from the terror fortresses of the global Left. Venezuela is, for all purposes, a pile of rubble, soon to be followed by the Mahdi-loving beardies cowering in the flattened palaces of the Iranian theocracy. Mexico is shedding chunks of cartel influence and territory. Speculation is rife that Cuba, presently gasping for oil, is next on the list of hostile takeovers. But much would still remain to be done.

When one glances over the map for assailable threats to America’s well-being—Russia and China as major hegemons can be dealt with only indirectly via trade and economic means—Canada springs immediately to the forefront of the remnant list. As I argued in a previous contribution, there are two critical issues that need to be addressed forcefully and in short order.

As should be obvious, Canada is no longer an independent nation. It has ceded important aspects of its sovereignty to international institutions like the United Nations and the World Health Organization. No less to the point, the question of becoming the 51st state is a nonsense joke; Canada is, rather, and for all intents and purposes the de facto 35th provincial-level administrative division of the People’s Republic of China, a slow but inexorable political shift beginning with Liberal prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau and continuing under the premierships of Justin Trudeau and Mark Carney.

Carney, especially, a resentful little man with a chip on his shoulder — Brian

Lilley at the Toronto Sun calls him “an incredibly weak man” — seems determined to destabilize the country as a Western democracy, delivering large tracts of the country, including portions of Vancouver, to parasitic and avaricious Aboriginal bands and upsetting the real estate market, rendering mortgages problematic. He favors Hamas and recognizes a Palestinian state, regards the U.S., Canada’s largest trading partner, as an inimical power, and signs economic deals with China, whom he considers “a more reliable partner than the U.S.” After “regretfully” supporting American action against Iran, he now calls for a “rapid de-escalation of hostilities,” which would likely leave the regime intact to continue threatening its neighbors. As the National Post comments, Carney is now “issuing boilerplate diplomatic statements about negotiated solutions and international law that are of no help to anyone.”

The two crucial problems I’ve alluded to are the influx and export of fentanyl and the perilous condition of the Arctic regions to Chinese and Russian penetration. On the one hand, Canada’s ideologically Marxist government has allowed the port of Vancouver to become a significant hub for the importation and distribution of the killer drug; on the other hand, the defense of the Canadian Arctic is as vital to American interests as the relative control of Greenland. Canada has failed to respect the requirements of American health and security, which has put it variously in the category of Venezuela, Iran, Mexico, and Cuba as confrontational actors.

America’s northern border is far from guaranteed. Donald Trump has shown that he will do whatever is necessary to safeguard America’s prosperity and autonomy in a drug-infested and dangerous world. As I wrote, “he could just as easily pluck Carney like a weed in his North American garden or allow Canada to subsist of its own accord into terminal decay.” Of one thing there is little doubt. Under Carney and his Liberals, the U.S. has a dedicated foe sharing the longest undefended border in the world, and something will definitely need to be done to bring an antagonistic state to see the light of reason.

Fortunately for itself, Canada’s military is out to lunch at Tim Horton’s after attending a woke parade, but America should make no mistake that it has a belligerent “neighbor” on its northern border. Canada may well be the next domino to fall.

