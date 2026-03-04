Nancy Mace Humiliated Tim Walz, and It Was Brutal

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) didn’t just question Minnesota Governor Tim Walz at Wednesday’s House Oversight hearing—she handed him a public drubbing so thorough I was waiting for him to spontaneously combust.

And it’s not like she was asking any tough questions.

“ What is a woman? Have you learned that lesson? Do you know what a woman is?”

I don’t think he knew the answer because he replied, “I'm the governor of Minnesota, Congresswoman.”

“Do you know what a woman is?”

“I'm not here to be your prop for your obsession.”

Notice how he’s not answering the question.

“Okay. So if you can't define what a woman is, you certainly can't define what fraud is. If you can't even define what a woman is, you can't define fraud. How much money was spent on autism in Minnesota in 2017, Governor?” Mace began, her tone direct and sharp.

Walz responded, “I don’t have those numbers in front of me, Congresswoman.”

Mace wasn’t going to let him get away with that. “Okay,” she shot back, “Did you prepare for this hearing today?”

Walz, clearly sensing where this was heading, replied, “I did.” Mace pressed again, “Did you do any preparation for this hearing today?” The governor’s answer—“I, I take Congress seriously”—didn’t inspire much confidence.

By then, Mace had her teeth in. “You’ve seen the numbers about autism fraud in Minnesota, so we’re gonna do some Minnesota math with you today. Okay?” she said. “Are you ready? How much money was spent [in] 2017 for autism in Minnesota? How much?” she asked again.

He tried a new defense: “I don’t know. I wasn’t the governor.”

He’d pay for that excuse later.

“Okay. Did you not just say that you prepared for this hearing today?” Then came the gut punch: “$1 million. Okay? A quick Google search or using your AI could tell you $1 million was spent.”

Next, Mace jumped forward in time. “How much money was spent on autism in Minnesota in 2024?”

“I don’t have the number in front of me,” he said. “As governor, I don’t—”

“Were you governor in 2024?”

“I was, but I’m not the—”

“So your excuse before that you didn’t know what 2017 autism numbers were because you were not governor, and today you can’t answer the numbers about 2024 as governor, and you still said you prepared for this hearing today. It’s unbelievable,” Mace said.

Then she really dropped the hammer: “$343 million was spent in 2024. What percent increase is that from 1 million to 343 million? What percentage increase is that?”

Walz, a former teacher, couldn’t do the math and didn’t even try.

“I’m not here to be your prop," he said. "Go ahead and tell me.”

But Mace wasn’t letting go. “Uh, wait, are you governor of Minnesota or not?” she barked.

“Yes, I am,” he replied, but then muttered, “I’m not—”

Mace sliced through it: “Okay. Well, when I’m governor… you can sure as hell bet that I’m gonna know the math. The math is 34,200% increase, an increase of 343 times what it was in this time period. Do you know the number of children in Minnesota?”

IWalz knew that the total population of Minnesota is 5.7 million. But Mace had to tell him there are 1.2 million children in his state.

“I’m not even governor of South Carolina,” Mace said pointedly. “Our population in South Carolina is 5.5 million. We have approximately 1.1 million children under the age of 18 in my home state of South Carolina. Okay?” Then came the knockout line: “As governor, I expect you to know this information. Thank God you’re not Vice President of the United States.”

For most politicians, that would be the end—but Mace decided to twist the knife once more. “Do you know approximately how many children in Minnesota are autistic or on the spectrum?” she asked. Walz, down to his last thread of composure, said, “No, I don’t, I don’t have that number.”

“Well,” Mace said dryly, “if you take the CDC’s roughly 1 in 36 kids are on the spectrum, we’re talking about approximately 33,000 kids. In South Carolina, it’s about 31,000 or so.” Then came her final jab: “Do you know what this is per child, spending-wise, in the fraud for autistic kids in Minnesota?”

Walz sighed, “Again, I’m not here to be your prop. Go ahead and tell us.”

“Is doing Minnesota math a prop? This is math. We’re talking about fraud.”

And a lot of fraud at that.

🚨 BREAKING: Tim Walz erupts in a FIT OF RAGE after Rep. Nancy Mace asks him "what is a woman?"



"What is a woman? Have you learned that lesson?"



WALZ: "I'm not HERE to be YOUR PROP for YOUR OBSESSION!"



MACE: "If you can't define woman, you CERTAINLY can't define fraud!" 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6gFZwkRFfv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 4, 2026

By the time the exchange ended, it was clear who walked away standing. Walz looked like a clueless man just trying to manage his image, and wound up roasted like a pig on a spit.

