Missouri Amendment Proposal Seeks to Recognize Personhood for the Unborn

Pro-lifers in the state of Missouri will once again try to pass a constitutional amendment recognizing the personhood of pre-born children in an effort to undo a 2024 measure that codified the erroneous “right” to abortion in state law. Essentially, that measure violates God’s law and everything modern science has taught us about life beginning at the moment of conception. Simply put, it has got to go if Missouri is going to consider itself a “civilized” society.

Advertisement

If this fails, Missouri residents will have the blood of the pre-born shed on the altar of convenience on their hands. In November 2024, those same residents approved an amendment that established a “fundamental right to reproductive freedom,” which applies to “all matters relating to (so-called) reproductive health care, including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, birth control, (so-called) abortion care, miscarriage care, and respectful birthing conditions.”

The measure also prevents the state legislature from placing a permanent ban on abortion until “fetal viability,” and after “viability” if the abortion doctor says murdering the child is necessary to “protect the life or physical or mental health of the pregnant person.” If this doesn’t convince you that demonic forces clearly drive the culture of death that permeates our society, I don’t know what will.

Previously, Missouri had a law on the books that imposed a near-total ban on abortion, allowing the ghoulish practice only when it is medically necessary to save the mother’s life or prevent “substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function.” The 2024 measure invalidated that law.

Advertisement

Republican State Sen. Mike Moon reintroduced the proposal and asked voters to consider it during the fall election season. The amendment states that the “term ‘person’ under this constitution includes every human being with a unique DNA code regardless of age, including every in utero human child at every stage of biological development from the moment of conception until birth” and that “nothing in this constitution secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of an abortion.”

“Some are saying that we are doing our best to save the children, especially the pre-born children, but I ask you this question: ‘how can we make that claim if we haven’t taken all the steps we can possibly take to make that happen?’” Moon said, adding, “Will this committee determine that we’ve already done as much as we can do? Or will you endeavor to do even more?”

While the new amendment will eliminate the current pro-abortion amendment, it would not place a new abortion ban into effect. However, by giving pre-born babies the status of “person,” the amendment could potentially lead courts or lawmakers to treat it that way.

“It could also go further than another proposed amendment that officials have already cleared to appear on the ballot, which would ban abortion except for rape and incest in the first trimester or for ‘medical emergencies’ throughout pregnancy, along with banning taxpayer funding for abortion or youth gender ‘transitions,’” LifeSite News reported.

Advertisement

As it currently stands, twelve states ban all or most abortions. However, the sick and twisted pro-abortion crowd works overtime to preserve access to the barbaric practice, especially through the abortion pill and by allowing people to travel across state lines to obtain one.

Later this year, Virginia voters will also cast ballots on a pro-abortion constitutional amendment, while Nebraska lawmakers still have a potential pro-life amendment pending.

Pro-abortion leftists continue to push for the codification of access to abortion. Help us continue to reveal the truth about the practice and fight for life. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.