The Morning Briefing: Columbus Day Always Puts Me in a Land-Stealing Mood

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is giving a guilt-free stolen taco acknowledgement somewhere outside of Ajo, Arizona.

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These federal Monday holidays always catch me by surprise because I've never had a normal job that got days off like that. However, I have a particular fondness for Columbus Day because it triggers the grievance fetishists on the left. True, it doesn't take much to trigger them — especially these days — but the ghost of Christopher Columbus has been living rent-free in their heads for a very long time.

That alone makes him a very important historical figure in my book.

I've read that lefties are still calling Columbus Day "Indigenous Peoples Day," which is a great thing to throw back at them whenever complaints are made about President Trump changing the names of things. Wacko leftists were in the renaming game long before then-private citizen Donald Trump finally ran for president.

The Democrats and their other lefty friends don't really care about indigenous peoples, of course. Dems don't see people, they see voting blocs, and that's all indigenous peoples/Native Americans are to them. That's why they've never been upset with Senator Elizabeth Warren for lying about being Native American.

Speaking of Fauxcahontas, Catherine wrote a post over the weekend about a good dressing-down that the senator got:

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent decided to answer dozens of letters from the screaming harpy known as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), of the tribe of lefty lunatics, and expose her as a laughingstock at the same time. Bessent genially informed Warren that her October 7 missive "adds to the mounting body of evidence of your complete paucity of knowledge about financial markets." He noted sadly that rather "than take my suggestion of studying introductory economics, you have continued your letter-writing crusade and participation in tabloid fodder about the Treasury Department."

The way Bessent dispatches idiot Dems has become one of my favorite things about the Trump 47 administration. I didn't know anything about him before he took over Treasury and he's one of the president's greatest weapons against the left. The best part of this particular rant against Warren, as Catherine goes on to note, was when he signed off by writing, "Happy Indigenous Peoples' Day in advance to you and your family."

Nonstop entertainment. I would love to see Bessent, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Vice President JD Vance all interviewed at once by one of the Sunday show Dem propagandists. Yeah, it would be unfair, but I'd pay to see it.

I've never actually stolen any land, but I'm not opposed to the idea. My good friend Kevin Downey Jr. and I love to frequently mock the stolen land acknowledgement morons on episodes of our podcast "Unwoke." While researching my family tree, I found that I'm descended from three different Native American tribes, so I could be playing a victim card.

I just have no idea where one goes about finding those things.

Happy Columbus Day, everyone. I think I'll celebrate it with pizza or a meatball sub. Cuturally appropriating ethnic cuisine is the honorable thing to do.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Our friend Paul S. gets the week started:

Wow! Willie Nelson backing a Communist? Didn't see that coming!

Right? I think Willie has been a registered Dem since the Lincoln/McClellan contest in 1864.

Laurie C. writes:

Laurie here from New Mexico—no one ever thinks of us down here or how we suffer. Our troll-like POS governor Grisham can’t run again, so ex-Biden cabinet member Deb Haaland is making a run for it. She has ducked debates and seems like a horrible candidate who does little more than spout meaningless platitudes. Yet I have little doubt she will win. Is it all rigged? Are people here just that clueless (she’s a Native American, after all, so she’s got to be good)? Either way I have a feeling we are going to be stuck with her for the next 8 years.

New Mexico went hard left so fast that it seems like a lifetime ago that the state last voted for a Republican governor. I think that most people outside of the Southwest would be surprised to find that it's only been 12 years. I just hope that the blue fever you're suffering there isn't contagious and doesn't spread here to your neighbor.

This is from Briefing stalwart Jerome:

Hey Kruiser, It sure seems like the Dems are feeling out how far left they can get and still win elections by running candidates that will align with and excite the whack job left, and try to hide them before they can drive away old school Dems and moderate swing voters. They unsuccessfully tried this in Wisconsin with the governors race, where they had to rally a candidate at the last minute who had quit the primary race to beat their bat-schmidt crazy candidate because she was exposed for who she really is.

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That sounds plausible but I think that the national attention that Abdul El-Sayed is getting makes it impossible for the Dems to put the commie cat back in the bag.

That's it for today. Thanks to all who wrote in, even if I didn't get to yours yet!

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

10/11/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: PBS

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: New York Post

Secondary Print: The Hill

Radio: AURN

New Media: Frontlines



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Times

Secondary Print: Reuters

Radio: NPR

New Media: Breitbart



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

3:45 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Youngstown, Ohio

The White House

Open Press



THE PRESIDENT arrives Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

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Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Youngstown, Ohio en route the White House

Youngstown, Ohio

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

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