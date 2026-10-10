‘Hi, Gestating’: Trump Mocks Hochul, and It's a Riot

What the left wants to force us all to believe is ridiculous, but leftists generally take themselves very, very seriously. One of the principal reasons why they hate President Donald Trump with such burning intensity is that he refuses to play along. Not only will he not burn incense to the left’s god of treating delusion and fantasy regarding one’s gender identity as if it were something noble and heroic, but he dares to mock those who pander to this madness. And for those who are tired of being bullied into accepting this nonsense, it’s wonderful fun.

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The New York Post reported Friday that during a rally in Syracuse, Trump "ridiculed Albany Dems for passing legislation to remove ‘mother’ and ‘father’ from some state laws and replace with ‘gestating parent.’”

Good. There is no better antidote to this insanity than mockery, and that’s all it deserves. There is no need to engage in logical discussion or debate, because the left’s position on this is inherently illogical. Men do not bear children. Women bear children. This is a conversation that one would, in saner times, have with no one over the age of three, and there is no reason to indulge the Democrats in this as if they were actually staking out a position that warranted a rational response.

According to the Post, Trump “blasted ‘radical left lunatic’ Gov. Kathy Hochul and state legislators passing a bill to change laws around surrogacy to refer to a ‘gestating’ or ‘non-gestating’ parent, as well as calling them ‘parentage’ hearings instead of ‘paternity.’”

Trump rips NY Democrats for a bill changing the terms “Mother” and “Father” to “Gestating” and “Non-Gestating” parents: “You can no longer say, hi mom! It's, hi gestating. Hi gestating. I love you so much, gestating.” 😂 https://t.co/iice0ndFAr — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 10, 2026

This was done, of course, because it is the left’s cause du jour to appease the insane men who think they can become women, and the likewise deluded women who think they can become men, as well as to strike a blow at one of the left’s favorite targets, “the patriarchy.” There are growing numbers of these people who are caught in a web of fantasy, wishful thinking, and self-loathing, and instead of getting them the help they need, the left panders to their madness and uses them as political props.

Trump, on the other hand, was having none of it. “Kathy Hochul,” he said, “supports transgender mutilation of your children. She supports men in women’s sports and a bill that would change the terms of mother and father to gestating and non-gestating parents.”

Then the president went into full satirical mode, saying: “You can no longer say ‘Mother, hi, Mom!’ it’s ‘Hi, Gestating. Hi, Gestating, I love you so much, Gestating.’” The crowd loved it, and then Trump got right to the point: “New York needs to throw out this radical left lunatic and elect Bruce Blakeman,” Hochul’s Republican opponent.

Despite, or perhaps because of, the insanity of the Democrats, Blakeman “trails Hochul by 11 points in the most recent Marist poll released Wednesday, but a Siena University survey had him within single digits last month.” If there is any place where gender lunacy gets a sympathetic hearing, it’s New York, and that could be why Hochul may have such a big lead.

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Like Trump, Blakeman has been unequivocal about the absurdity of the “gestating and non-gestating parents” legislation. “This is insane,” he observed correctly, and added: “You see, they want to take control away from parents. They’re denigrating moms and dads. They’re letting Albany make the decisions that should be up to parents.”

Related: Now THIS Would Be Fun: Kennedy Is Considering a Run for President!

In response, a Hochul spokesperson insisted that the incumbent governor “believes mothers are mothers and fathers are fathers, and no legislation changes that.” She probably does. But she is pandering to the left’s current fad, and that’s gender confusion. If she didn’t, leftist charges of “transphobia” would likely result in her being hounded from office.

Among leftists, you see, one must toe the ideological line — or else. The Hochul spokesperson went on, seeking refuge in vacuous technocratic verbiage: “The legislation, which we will review, appears to address technical legal issues related to surrogacy and parentage. Anyone making bad-faith arguments is deliberately misleading New Yorkers for political gain.”

The only one here who is making bad-faith arguments and deliberately misleading New Yorkers for political gain is Hochul, with her nonsense about gestating and non-gestating parents. The entire transgender movement is based on bad-faith arguments. One day we will look back on the spread of this society-wide mind virus the way our forbears looked back on the Salem witch trials.

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