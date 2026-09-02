Are You Ready for the TRUMP STRAIT?

We have the Gulf of America and Lake America now, and President Donald Trump isn’t finished. Late Wednesday morning, he wrote:

Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT??? Like America itself, it would be “hotter” than ever before! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

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MS NOW quickly took the bait, posting less than two hours later a huffy article trying to portray Trump’s trolling as a problem for Republicans: “Trump suggests renaming the Strait of Hormuz after himself, causing fresh trouble for the GOP.”

Yeah, no. Republicans aren’t going to turn away from Trump because he trolls Democrats; quite the contrary. TDS sufferers may froth at the mouth with rage at this new enormity from Orange Man Bad, but others will laugh it off.

That’s what Trump himself does, a fact that MS NOW, true to form, tried to spin as a negative as it went into annoying schoolmarm mode to explain why we should all be offended at the idea of a Trump Strait: “Right off the bat, it’s worth emphasizing that Trump’s repeated insistence that the United States now ‘controls’ the Strait of Hormuz is absurd.” There was a link on “is absurd” that went back to an earlier MS NOW article; in other words, they didn’t have any real evidence.

MS NOW was also incensed that Trump has said this before: “Let’s not forget that he made similar comments about renaming the Strait of Hormuz after himself in March, although at the time the president played it up for laughs. Six months later, there was no implied humor in his missive about the waterway, which he’s also begun referring to in recent weeks as a U.S. territory. (It’s not.)” What would we do without MS NOW to explain these things to us?

It was, of all people, disgraced National Security Adviser John Bolton who explained to the terminally humorless (that is, leftists) several weeks ago what Trump is doing here. “Trump is trolling people," Bolton said. “In the first term, I was in his office once. He was dictating a tweet when he told the person typing it, ‘Capitalize all the letters in that last sentence’... And he said, 'Because it drives them crazy.’”

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Indeed. And Trump’s tendency to rename things drives leftists particularly crazy, which may be why he so delights in doing it: the left’s incandescent rage at Trump over the names of the (former!) Gulf of Mexico and Lake Ontario throws into sharp relief the hypocrisy of the people who demanded that everyone use the pronouns “she” and “her” for mentally ill men who insisted they were really women, and who renamed American military bases all over the country that had been named for Confederate generals.

It was shameful, leftists insisted, to have American installations named for people who led an insurrection in the name of racism and slavery. They ignored the fact that the bases were named for those people in the first place not as some endorsement of all the evils for which the Confederacy stood, but as an attempt at national reconciliation and unity. In those days, Americans could think rationally, and reason led them to the proposition that reality can be complicated, and someone could be good and noble even in service of a cause that was not good or noble.

Related: Hey, Did You Hear the One About the English Guy Who Got Fined $1300 for a Joke?

Nowadays, however, the left knows better. Anyone who disagrees with the left on any of its pet causes is unremittingly and unforgivably evil, and must be destroyed. There is no shading, no nuance. People are not complex, and reality couldn’t be simpler: socialism is good, men are women and women are men, and Trump is evil.

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If that’s your habit of thinking, the “Trump Strait” is going to be particularly galling to you. Trump is, in the eyes of such people, on the side of everything that is evil, and legions of leftists are so filled with hate and yet so myopic about the condition of their own souls that they are ready to celebrate his eventual demise with champagne and dancing.

Their only hope is that reason and order will prevail again on Jan. 20, 2029, when President Newsom or President Ocasio-Cortez will sign an executive order reversing all of Trump’s renamings, from Lake America to the Gulf of America. Reason and order, or humorlessness and authoritarianism. For leftists, it’s all the same thing.

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