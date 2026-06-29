The Morning Briefing: Good News — Open Borders Loons Had Rough One Last Week

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is enjoying a contractually mandated Courtship of Eddie's Father binge day.
It's both stunning and depressing to think about how much damage Joe Biden and his puppet masters did in just four years. The open borders Democrats had been having some successes before Biden and the commies hit the Oval Office, but they really put the madness on steroids. President Trump and Team 47 have been doing a lot to clean up the messes left to them but, yowza, there's a lot to do.
The administration got a few assists from the Supreme Court last week and, as Hans A. Von Spakovsky wrote, the liberal justices aren't handling it well:
You really have to hand it to Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ketanji Brown Jackson. When it comes to trying to stop lawful immigration enforcement, they are willing to twist the law and themselves like pretzels to please the open-borders crowd.
There really is no other way to read their dissents in the three important immigration cases decided by the Court in the last two weeks. Their dissents are also very revealing because they spend a great deal of time criticizing the policies in each case, apparently forgetting that they are not policymakers but judges tasked with one job: determining whether the policy implemented by the executive branch (whether they like it or not) is within the authority granted by the Constitution or federal law.
The problem of leftist judges forgetting their roles has been going on for quite a while. The late, great Robert Bork warned of leftist activist judges back in the late '90s in Slouching Towards Gomorrah. His prescience was spot-on and disturbing.
Hans breaks down each of the rulings in great detail. One of them had to do with Temporary Protected Status, which is yet another immigration policy that Democrats have perverted and added to their arsenal of election "anomalies." This is from Catherine:
Democrats are not simply furious at the Supreme Court ruling in favor of the Trump administration on removing temporary protected status for Haitians and Syrians because this cuts cheap foreign labor and is a win for law and order over mass migration. It’s also because Democrats specifically weaponize mass migration to change the demographics of red states.
Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) pointed out a key part of Democrats' fury over the SCOTUS ruling against Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians and Syrians, both of which were granted by the U.S. government more than a decade ago in response to past crises. There are hundreds of thousands of Haitians alone living in the U.S., not infrequently in Republican states. Moving Haitians, Syrians, and other migrants to red states and towns was deliberate. Like so many asylum claims (as Gill also pointed out), TPS is ripe for fraud.
What the Democrats want to do is simply ignore the word "temporary" and let their demographic-changing population remain in the United States indefinitely. As Rep. Gill goes on to say, that's "just amnesty with another name."
Brandon Gill is emerging as a powerful voice for the GOP. He is only 32 and has been in office just over 18 months, but he routinely runs circles around his Democratic counterparts. He conducts himself with the poise of someone who's been in Congress for decades. While the Dems' youth movement is lurching off a commie cliff, the future of the Republican part is bright indeed with Gill waiting in the wings behind Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The fight against the amnesty/open borders people is never completely won, of course. They're relentless. For every problem that's taken care of, the Democrats have a dozen more schemes in the works. If they regain a majority in Congress or — God forbid — win the presidency in 2028, the flood of illegals will begin anew.
Sadly, there are always useful idiot Republicans who go along with the Dems and their amnesty nonsense. Some of them have been sent packing in recent primaries, but it's a problem that never goes away. For the moment though, the good guys are winning and things are getting safer.
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