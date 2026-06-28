John Cornyn Keeps Proving Why He Had to Go

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) lost his Senate seat in last month's Republican primary, and since then, it seems like he’s intent on proving the voters made the right call. Instead of accepting the verdict with anything resembling grace, he's been busy attacking the very people who pushed for the policy he once claimed to support.

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That policy, of course, is the SAVE America Act, the common-sense election-integrity bill that conservative activists have demanded that the Senate pass. Activists have proposed paths to get it done — reconciliation and a round-the-clock talking filibuster — and yet nothing has been done.

Back in March, when Cornyn still believed he had a shot at Trump's endorsement, he was all in. He publicly backed the talking filibuster and the SAVE America Act. Once he lost both the endorsement and the primary runoff, that support evaporated.

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Funny how that works, isn’t it? It’s like he was just giving lip service to please the base. Cornyn would argue that he's just being realistic about the chances of the SAVE America Act passing. But here's the thing. Yes, there are procedural roadblocks, but he has also taken repeated shots at Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) for continuing to push the SAVE America Act and insisting the Senate use the talking filibuster to pass it.

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The base is frustrated. The SAVE America Act is commonsense legislation. That’s why it's an 80/20 issue that draws support across the board. Cornyn's defeat in the primary shouldn't have changed his position on it at all. Cornyn basically lied about his support for it. He only co-sponsored the bill to get Trump's endorsement. Which he didn't.

So, if he didn’t support it, what kind of Republican does that make him? And he’s not even trying to hide it.

"I marvel at the keyboard warrior-geniuses and grifters who are ignorant of Senate rules and precedents who have miraculously become experts in its arcane rules. Promising the moon and stars and yet destining Republicans for failure is a very effective way to demoralize our base and elect more Democrats in the midterms," he posted on X on Saturday, taking a swipe at the very base that fired him.

I marvel at the keyboard warrior-geniuses and grifters who are ignorant of Senate rules and precedents who have miraculously become experts in its arcane rules. Promising the moon and stars and yet destining Republicans for failure is a very effective way to demoralize our base… — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) June 27, 2026

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The SAVE America Act may be a top priority of President Donald Trump, but that shouldn’t have anything to do with his position on it. So, Cornyn’s defeat has basically exposed exactly how disingenuous he'd been the whole time. Once the incentive to please Trump disappeared, so did his interest in actually passing the bill.

Texas Republicans didn't make a mistake. They looked at a senator who treated commonsense election integrity as a bargaining chip for his own ambitions, and they showed him the door. Everything Cornyn has said and done since losing only proves they got it right.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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