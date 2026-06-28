Biden's Own Party Heckled Him During a Speech, and Then He Embarrassed Himself

Matt Margolis | 10:55 PM on June 28, 2026
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

It's been two years since Joe Biden's catastrophic debate against President Donald Trump, which ultimately made his party realize they could no longer pretend he was fit for office and forced him out of the race. Two years later, Biden is still proving how unfit he was, this time stumbling through a combative speech in front of the very people who used to cheer him on.

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Biden showed up Saturday night at the Maryland Democrat Party's Fight Back & Win Summit at Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover, Md., to deliver a teleprompter-fed attack against Trump. The crowd was full of party activists, the kind of room that should have been the easiest audience of his career. Instead, hecklers interrupted him mid-speech, and by the time it was over, he struggled just to make his way off the stage.

If Biden wanted to use the event to prove that he still has some fight in him, what he delivered instead was a reminder of exactly why the Democrat establishment forced him out of the race two years ago.

Of course, Biden put on a show with his usual attack lines. He accused the president of wrecking America's alliances, enriching himself in office, and tanking the country's standing both at home and abroad, calling it "corruption on a scale never seen before."

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This is from the guy who literally tried to put Trump, his political rival, in prison. 

Then came the line that should embarrass every Democrat in that room. "Have you noticed that Americans are saying the economy under the Biden administration is a hell of a lot better than under Trump?" Biden asked, and the crowd actually applauded.

It's not, of course. Rampant inflation under Biden crushed American families and handed Trump the White House back in the first place. Trump has since gotten inflation under control, something Biden apparently can't bring himself to acknowledge even now.

Related: Joe Biden: The Perfect Symbol of Today's Democrat Party

Biden kept swinging anyway. "It's simply stunning to me," he said of Trump's conduct. "He has no shame, and frankly it's embarrassing for the country. But Trump? Trump could care less."

He also went after what he called Trump's "vanity projects," ticking off a list.

"It's not just his vanity projects — tearing down the East Wing of the White House making room for his ballroom. Putting his name on the Kennedy Center. Building an arch in his own honor. Even hiring his own pool guy to fix the reflecting pool," Biden said, before adding, "Whoa — what a loser."

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And then he got lost trying to exit the stage.

Two years after that debate stage exposed him to the entire country that was pretending everything was okay, Biden refuses to go away, embarrassing himself repeatedly for speaking fees because now that he’s out of power (or at least his autopen is), he has no other way to make money

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Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

He doesn't read the comments section. You can send news tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries to [email protected].

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Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP INFLATION JOE BIDEN MARYLAND

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