Disaster in Venezuela: Regime Doing Regime Things While People Die

I'm writing this on Friday afternoon, which means it's been almost 48 hours since the double major 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude Venezuelan earthquakes hit the country and destroyed dozens of homes, businesses, and other buildings. There is so much going on, and I'm going to try to get it all listed here.

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We'll start with some stats. As of this afternoon, 920 people are dead, over 3,000 are injured, and I'm seeing that approximately 50,000 are missing, more or less, depending on the source.

There's been a lot of good, some hope, among the devastation. I've seen people who barely have anything themselves collecting supplies, neighbors gather together to form human chains to pull people from the wreckage, miracle babies pulled from the rubble, families reunited, dogs saved and returned to their owners, etc., and I will share some of those videos at the end here.

Elon Musk has stepped in to help. Starlink is providing free service for the next month. Communication is extremely weak right now.

For those impacted by the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela, Starlink is providing free service through July 25 to new and existing customers. We’re also working to rapidly deploy Starlink terminals and restore connectivity to the hardest-hit areas → https://t.co/QDjq988jt0 — Starlink (@Starlink) June 25, 2026

On Thursday, I wrote about how regional leaders — and others around the world — have stepped up to offer help in the form of donations, supplies, search and rescue, and military personnel. They're largely coordinating with the United States while doing so, and I want to point out that Nayib Bukele of El Salvador was one of the first ones to step up and get his crews there on the ground. You can read more about that here: Things in Venezuela Are Grim, but Shield of the Americas Leaders Aren't Looking Away.

But, because it's still an unstable country with a criminal regime in place, there have been some bad things too. Many people in the MSM and the U.S. left have chastised Venezuelans for politicizing this thing, but many of the Venezuelan people are angry and rightfully so. The country's infrastructure is in such bad shape from years of neglect by Nicolás Maduro and Hugo Chávez that it's making the situation much worse than it should be. Buildings that shouldn't have crumbled did. While I'm not sure the country would have had enough ambulances, hospital beds, and rescue crews to handle something like this in normal circumstances, it certainly doesn't after nearly three decades of the regime. It really has little to no response at all.

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Rescue workers say they don't even have flashlights, much less heavy machinery — Bukele has sent more machinery in than the Venezuelan "government" has. The country's own military is trained to fight against its people and has no idea how to handle this type of situation, so our military and others are having to take over. Civilians are having to take matters into their own hands, and they're doing so wholeheartedly... or trying.

The Venezuelan interim government’s response to the earthquakes has been absent. The aid is coming from civil society.



That reality should shape every decision. Relief must reach people directly. Through transparent, accountable channels.



I spoke about this on @CNN yesterday. pic.twitter.com/EB82GRTXgh — Jorge Jraissati (@JraissatiJorge) June 26, 2026

I'd argue that Bukele has done more than almost anyone. The Salvadoran response is all over social media. This is just a taste.

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele announced that the first of three planes carrying personnel, equipment, and supplies is already on its way to provide aid to the people of Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/15QyNwZfZE

— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 26, 2026

"The second plane has already arrived in Venezuela, and the third is already on its way with more machinery, equipment, and supplies to bolster the search, rescue, and assistance efforts," Bukele wrote on social media. "In total, we will send 6 planes as part of this humanitarian mission in support of our Venezuelan brothers and sisters. May God bless Venezuela and all those who are part of this mission."

El segundo avión ya llegó a Venezuela y el tercero ya está en camino con más maquinaria, equipo e insumos para fortalecer las labores de búsqueda, rescate y atención.



En total serán 6 aviones los que enviaremos como parte de esta misión humanitaria en apoyo a nuestros hermanos… pic.twitter.com/1Xv3jxs9nL — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) June 26, 2026

Here, his crews are already rescuing people. "We have found Camila Sofía Medina Rivas alive, a 15-year-old girl trapped along with her pet on the ninth floor of a collapsed building," he posted on X this afternoon. "Her mother is waiting for her downstairs with part of our team. We still need to break through several walls to reach her, so our teams have brought more tools. We already have the machinery and the personnel with the necessary experience to clear the path. God first, soon we will manage to rescue her."

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Hemos encontrado con vida a Camila Sofía Medina Rivas, una niña de 15 años atrapada junto a su mascota en el noveno piso de un edificio colapsado.



Su madre la está esperando abajo con parte de nuestro equipo.



Aún debemos romper varias paredes para llegar hasta ella, por lo que… pic.twitter.com/SFw04pnXJY — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) June 26, 2026

Thank God for people like Bukele, Marco Rubio, and Donald Trump, and all the other world leaders who are stepping in to help with good intentions.

But let's hope they're helping with the latest problem, too: Delcy Rodríguez started off with all this "unity" and "openness" talk and thanking Donald Trump and all the other leaders, but the reality on the ground is telling a different story, and this is not just a rumor — I'm hearing it from people actually there. Police and paramilitary are turning away help that comes from certain areas or that was knowingly gathered by opposition leaders and their party workers. It's slowing down efforts and possibly costing lives.

Delcy Rodriguez’ dictatorship has yet to send rescue teams to La Guaira but did send her forces to tell activists with Maria Corina Machado’s party that they can’t set up collection centers! They have the audacity to say only the regime’s socialist party can do it. GROTESQUE!!!… — Germania Rodriguez Poleo (@iamGermania) June 25, 2026

Anger growing against the regime in Venezuela from stopping people trying to provide aid to survivors in the most hard-hit areas after the earthquake.



Security forces have stopped trucks with aid and entire aid convoys. https://t.co/n3jM62bcec — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 26, 2026

Independent charities that are attempting to distribute supplies without going through the government channels are being turned away, and even some countries that have coordinated with the U.S. are getting stuck with a lot of paperwork and bureaucracy before they're allowed to help. In one case, a shipment of critical medical supplies took hours to get where it needed to go. These people don't have hours to spare. In another, the police and paramilitary were stealing supplies. One independent journalist reported that a rescue crew was held for eight hours before being allowed to get to work. They're dismantling collection centers set up by opposition leader María Corina Machado's team, and they're turning people away in cities, claiming supplies are not needed.

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That said, our military is literally on the ground now, and I'm hoping Trump, Rubio, and Pete Hegseth will have more control over this situation going forward. My sources tell me they are well aware of it and have a plan in place. These efforts will take months, and I have a feeling that they will have a profound impact on the current fragile political situation in Venezuela, good or bad, by the end.

Now, speaking of the U.S. response, there's so much to report that it's nearly impossible to report on it all. Rubio and Hegseth are working hard to coordinate this, and major military leaders arrived on the scene on Thursday.

🛫 U.S. search and rescue teams are already en route to Venezuela and more support is coming. pic.twitter.com/rlLEsHjrHO — Department of State (@StateDept) June 25, 2026

RELEASE: SOUTHCOM Leadership Arrives in Venezuela to Coordinate Earthquake Relief Support



U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Kevin J. Jarrard arrived in Caracas, Venezuela, today, to oversee Department of War support to Venezuela earthquake relief efforts.



Maj. Gen. Jarrard is serving… pic.twitter.com/sCIhyuI63L — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) June 26, 2026

Earthquake relief support from the sea:

The @USNavy has a proud legacy of providing disaster relief directly from the sea.#SOUTHCOM has directed USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) and USS Billings (LCS 15) to Venezuela to support @DeptofState-led U.S. government relief operations in… pic.twitter.com/z1JJ0aLjSl — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) June 26, 202

We've deployed Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART); two urban search and rescue teams from the fire departments of Fairfax County, Va., and Los Angeles County, Calif.; and other personnel from the Department of War.

The #LACoFD international USAR team, known as USA-2, has been activated by the @StateDept to respond to Venezuela in the wake of the earthquakes that hit the country’s center.



The USA-2 team departed this evening. USA-2 is comprised of 71 members, 6 canine teams & includes… pic.twitter.com/FnhcmrwGh6 — LACoFD (@LACOFD) June 26, 2026

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#AHORA | Ayuda de EEUU:



Equipo de rescate del condado de Fairfax llega a Venezuela para asistir a las víctimas del terremoto. pic.twitter.com/vFjlkXcCrI — Orlando Avendaño (@OrlvndoA) June 26, 2026

Here's more from the State Department:

In addition to immediate search and rescue, airlift and coordination support, the U.S. is mobilizing $150 million in assistance to Venezuela through our assistance partners, drawing on $50 million in new bilateral awards to partners on the ground in Venezuela, including World Vision, Samaritan’s Purse, Catholic Relief Services, International Medical Corps, the International Organization for Migration, and the World Food Programme, plus a $100 million contribution to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Venezuela pooled fund. In addition to providing financial support, the Department is helping organizations to logistically coordinate and liaise with the interim authorities. The Department is also working in close coordination with the Department of War (DoW), leveraging DoW’s unparalleled logistical and operational capabilities to support the rapid movement of response personnel, equipment, and humanitarian assistance into affected areas. With a large natural disaster like this, the first priority is securing logistics to facilitate the broader movement of relief goods and personnel into affected zones. DOW will leverage its fixed and rotor wing aircraft to provide specialized mobility services and to assist USG personnel, our search and rescue team, and partners to assess damage, find the injured, and deliver critical life-saving assistance.

And now for some more positive news. I'm going to share some videos of miraculous rescues. Some of the captions are in Spanish, so I'll post an English translation for those:

"What a moving and hopeful story amid the tragedy! It's about the miracle of the Patiño family in La Guaira, Venezuela, following the strong earthquakes. Dayana Patiño and her 18-day-old baby survived more than 24 to 32 hours trapped under the rubble of a collapsed building (they lived on high floors, like the 8th according to testimonies). Family members, friends, and volunteers dug tirelessly through more than 6 meters of rubble for hours, listening to the cries and voices. In the end, with support from Civil Protection and firefighters, they first rescued the baby safe and sound (without serious fractures) and then the mother. The father received the little one in his arms, and they took him to a clinic in Caracas. It's a symbol of resilience and faith amid the devastation."

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¡Qué historia tan conmovedora y llena de esperanza en medio de la tragedia! 🙏



Se trata del milagro de la familia Patiño en La Guaira, Venezuela, tras los fuertes terremotos. Dayana Patiño (o Dayana Patilla según algunos reportes) y su bebé de apenas 18 días sobrevivieron más de… pic.twitter.com/CtZbQrFChW — Jhonf Fonseca (@Jhonffonseca) June 26, 2026

"While Venezuela faces one of the most difficult days following the devastating earthquake that struck La Guaira state, a new life arrived in the world amid the emergency. With the support of the staff who remained on duty managing the crisis, a mother gave birth while rescue teams continued working amid the damage caused by the quake. Amid the chaos, fear, and uncertainty, the birth of this baby has become a powerful symbol of hope for thousands of Venezuelans, demonstrating that even in the darkest moments, life always finds a way to break through."

🚨🆘‼️Mientras Venezuela enfrenta una de las jornadas más difíciles tras el devastador terremoto que golpeó al estado La Guaira, una nueva vida llegó al mundo en medio de la emergencia.



Con el apoyo del personal que permanecía atendiendo la contingencia, una madre dio a luz… pic.twitter.com/F9gyWc7li9 — Cristian Crespo F. 🇨🇺 (@cristiancrespoj) June 26, 2026

Miracle rescue of a baby in Venezuela … 💕 https://t.co/VU2uU6g25S — Mailyn Salabarria (@MailynSpeaks) June 25, 2026

Firefighters responding to deadly earthquakes in Venezuela were just about to leave the scene of a collapsed home when they heard a bark from beneath the rubble, leading to an “extraordinary” rescue of a small dog, the Caracas Fire Department said. The rescuers "maneuvered to… pic.twitter.com/SZdeOFtyAU — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 26, 2026

This man managed to get to safety with his dogs, cat, and bird.

El Abuelito está bien. Y aún más con su gato, loro y perros 🥹💙 pic.twitter.com/HEUgpyZttu — usuario (@liongp_) June 25, 2026

Here's a rescued toddler:

I'll stop here, but I just want to say that everyone in Venezuela needs our prayers — the people buried in the rubble, the people missing their loved ones, and the rescue crews from around the world who are fighting time to try to save them.

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