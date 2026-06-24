Back-to-Back Major Earthquakes in Venezuela: Severe Damage, Many Casualties Likely

Say a prayer for the good people of Venezuela.

On Wednesday night, two major back-to-back earthquakes rocked the country. Of course, it's too early to know just how much damage they caused or if there were any casualties, but if what I'm seeing on social media and hearing from my sources in South America is any indication, it doesn't look too good. I'm seeing buildings down and hearing stories of roofs collapsing on homes and power outages. At least one apartment building has collapsed, and rescue is underway. People can't get in touch with their loved ones, and many are begging Elon Musk to step in and help with that.

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Comienzan las labores de rescate en Caracas. Reporte de @rcamachovzla pic.twitter.com/1mZnLMgtpQ — Sergio Novelli (@SergioNovelliE) June 24, 2026

Scientists are saying "high casualties and extensive damage" are extremely likely.

The first earthquake — a magnitude 7.2 — struck about 100 miles west of Caracas, the nation's capital. The second, with a magnitude 7.5, came about a minute later, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Parts of Colombia and the Caribbean also reportedly felt the tremors. USGS called it a "severe seismic doublet sequence," and tsunami warnings were temporarily issued for parts of the Venezuelan coast, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, Bonaire, Curaçao, and Aruba, but they have since been canceled. It's one of the most devastating natural disasters the country has experienced in over a century.

The regime's "interior minister," Diosdado Cabello, appeared on state TV and said that several homes and buildings have fallen. He urged people to stay outside of their houses for now. (For what it's worth, I've seen some Venezuelans on social media expressing their disappointment that he survived, so at least they still have their humor about them.)

But above all, my Venezuelan contacts are asking for prayers. The country's infrastructure was already crumbling due to years of neglect by the regime, and this certainly doesn't help the situation.

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Here are some of the videos pouring in. This one is from Simón Bolívar International Airport, which is the country's main airport just outside of Caracas:

Me han pasado este vídeo del Aeropuerto de Maiquetia. dios mío… pic.twitter.com/sSH0yboQVP — Said Rahal (@srahalh) June 24, 2026

Here's some sort of structure that collapsed in Caracas:

🇻🇪 | URGENTE: ESTRUCTURAS COLAPSADAS EN CARACAS, VENEZUELA, TRAS TERREMOTO DE MAGNITUD 7,1 ESTE MIÉRCOLES. pic.twitter.com/WOPGR7Ksnj — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) June 24, 2026

Fishermen at sea caught this video:

Fishermen in the sea off the coast of La Guaira record the moments after the earthquake with dust covering large parts of the coast as a result of building collapses#Venezuela pic.twitter.com/D8KNwLkLDf — CNW (@ConflictsW) June 25, 2026

More damage:

Whole streets just gone after the earthquake in Venezuela.



The damage is catastrophic and the casualty count is going to be horrific.pic.twitter.com/CCyMBri2R4 — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) June 25, 2026

The U.S. Embassy is monitoring the situation:

U.S. Embassy Caracas is closely monitoring the aftermath of a magnitude 7.1 earthquake in Venezuela. American citizens in Venezuela should monitor https://t.co/4rhk10nuF2



Actions to take:

- Avoid damaged areas and do not enter damaged buildings.

- Monitor local media for… pic.twitter.com/iaF1hymfuG — Embajada de los EE.UU. en Caracas (@usembassyve) June 25, 2026

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Here's a hotel completely gone:

BREAKING: Hotel Eduard’s building in La Guaira completely collapsed after Venezuela earthquake pic.twitter.com/GGDZy6cNI6 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 25, 2026

I don't know about the "thousands," but it would be a miracle if everyone survived this tonight.

THOUSANDS FEARED DEAD IN VENEZUELA EARTHQUAKES. — USGSpic.twitter.com/MwlH0whWMV — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) June 24, 2026

Additional footage of the major damage in La Guaira, Venezuela from the powerful earthquakes. pic.twitter.com/TuWjpBblnF — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) June 25, 2026

Utter devastation seen across the Northern Venezuelan coastal city of La Guaira, following tonight’s pair of major earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude with an epicenter just to the west of Caracas. pic.twitter.com/BQv4YixUiB — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 25, 2026

Another hotel:

Hotel Los Pastores, San Joaquín. pic.twitter.com/jgcT8X7jut — Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) June 24, 2026

Opposition leader and would-be president María Corina Machado issued a statement. I'm sure she'll have much more to say in the days to come.

My heart, my infinite embrace, and my prayers are with every Venezuelan home in these hours of anguish. May strength, serenity, and solidarity prevail among us in the face of this difficult moment. May God protect every Venezuelan, our families, and our homes. Today, more united than ever.

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There is never a great time for something like this in any country, but this couldn't have come at a worse one for Venezuela, as it's just starting to rebuild after many years of Hugo Chávez-Nicolás Maduro rule. I'm sure I'll have much more to report on this story in the days to come, as we find out just how much damage and devastation the earthquakes left in their wake, and what these poor people will do to overcome it, as well as how it impacts the current unique political situation there.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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