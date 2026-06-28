You May Have Been Wild in College, But You Weren’t As Wild As This Dem Rep

“The aim of every political constitution,” says The Federalist Papers (no. 57), “is, or ought to be, first to obtain for rulers men who possess most wisdom to discern, and most virtue to pursue, the common good of the society; and in the next place, to take the most effectual precautions for keeping them virtuous whilst they continue to hold their public trust.”

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That makes perfect sense. Any sane person would want wise people with sound judgment in positions of authority, people who were determined to seek the common good. But we do not live in sane times. The latest indication of that fact comes from a Democrat congresswoman from (of course) Washington state, whose college antics make John Belushi in Animal House look staid and scholarly.

Now, Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is 38 years old. She graduated from the whacked-out, farther-left-than-Che Guevara Reed College in (where else?) Portland, Ore. fourteen years ago. Many people have college antics that they would rather forget, and no one wants to be held accountable, after growing up and becoming sober as a judge, for some outlandish thing he or she did on one crazy night in the dorms.

Still, it is a sign of the times that people who would ever have chosen to do the things that Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is now reported as having done can get to Congress, and make laws for the rest of us. Also, given the increasing insanity of the Democrat Party, no one would be in the least surprised if Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez responded to these revelations about her wild college days not by saying that she was young and crazy and is now older and mature, but by blathering about “alternative lifestyles” and “freedom of choice” and whatever else leftists say to make all this sound perfectly within the bounds of normal behavior.

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The New York Post reported Sunday that Gluesenkamp Perez “has a secret drug-fueled past” from her college days, and that’s understating the case quite considerably. One of the highlights of Gluesenkamp Perez’s college career was her stint, as a senior at Reed, as a student senator and head of the finance committee. She proved herself worthy of that position of trust by “securing $4,000 to throw a latex-heavy ‘Fetish Ball’ featuring a DJ and a ‘dark room.’”

Gluesenkamp Perez came up with the dough (gleaned, apparently, from unsuspecting Reed donors and parents), but the Fetish Ball itself was the handiwork of Reed College’s Fetish Club. I know I’m just an old curmudgeon, but back in my years in the groves of academe, we didn’t have a Fetish Club on campus, and much as I’d like to imbibe the spirit of our age, it still strikes me as an odd thing to have.

At Reed College, however, at least in Gluesenkamp Perez’s day, the Fetish Club was totally mainstream, and even taught a course, BDSM 201, which “introduced students to ‘flogging and caning, violet wand, and basic rope bondage,’ and a ‘kinky crafts’ course on creating do-it-yourself bondage gear.”

Gluesenkamp Perez got $4,000 for the fetishists, and she wasn’t done. She “also fought to secure funding for the raunchy Renn Fayre, an annual campus festival that includes a freewheeling nude jog by groups of students calling themselves ‘Picts,’ who don body paint to put their genitals on display for groups of alumni.”

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You will not be shocked to learn that Reed College is “known for its permissive drug culture, even circulating a user’s guide to ‘pot and alcohol, cocaine, amphetamines, “benzos,” LSD, DMT, mescaline, MDMA, PCP, ketamine, nitrous oxide, opiates, depressants and psilocybin’ authored by students.”

While Gluesenkamp Perez was a student senator, the Reed senate “offered an ‘LSD giveaway’ in 2012 at the student union and promoted Nitrogen Day, when students would gather to do nitrous oxide, also known as whippets, on the quad.” Nitrous oxide is popularly known as “laughing gas,” and maybe we could use a little of that to get through reading about what the Democrats are up to these days.

Related: Are You Aware of Just How Crazy and Radical the Democratic Socialist Program Really Is?

While she was busy doling out other people’s money for fetish parties, Gluesenkamp Perez apparently couldn’t meet her own expenses. One of her old roommates “claimed the future congressman crashed on their couch after a breakup before relocating to an attic hovel above the garage.” But she couldn’t, or wouldn’t, pony up the rent. “She claimed she couldn’t afford the ‘$50, $75 a month’ he was charging,” and so she once offered him “four feet of rotten avocados” that she had fished out of a dumpster.

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The congresswoman’s old roomie explained that this was “the kind of avocado where you can’t even turn it into guacamole or anything. And she’s like, ‘here’s rent.' And I was like, uh, no, absolutely not. She would literally never pay rent.”

And now she is a Democrat in the House of Representatives, boldly blowing taxpayer money on all manner of boondoggles. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has grown up now, but some things never change.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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