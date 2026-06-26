A Good Boy Finally Gets a Hot Dog

From Iran to Venezuelan earthquakes to commies winning elections, it's been a pretty heavy news week, but I thought I'd send you into the weekend with something fun. And dogs. Because dogs are always great.

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You may have seen this video earlier this week — it went viral on social media. It's a dog sharing its hot dog with its human mom and dad, while another dog looks on longingly from behind. The look on the other dog's face is hilarious, as if he's wondering why he's not having a hot dog too.

It's tough seeing others live out your dream 🐶🌭 pic.twitter.com/iMSgfb2AaN — MLB (@MLB) June 23, 2026

Here's the backstory: The video comes from a game between the Miami Marlins and Texas Rangers at loanDepot Park in Miami. It was "Bark at the Park" night, which meant fans could bring their favorite pups to the game. The broadcast crew captured the canine moment of sadness, disappointment, and jealousy, and the next day, it was all over the internet.

The Marlins caught on, and the organization posted a "wanted" poster on its own social media, promising the mystery dog "a dream day" at the ballpark.

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I'm happy to report that this Good Boy has been found, thanks to some super sleuth fans, and he will have his VIP day in Miami.

As it turns out, his name is Jonah, and his owner is Peter Silveira. Jonah is actually an international boy — he's a six-year-old rescue Cunucu (a breed from Aruba, often called the "native dog of Aruba"). He was born there, rescued from a dumpster, and adopted via New Life for Paws.

The Marlins were so inspired by his story that they agreed to donate a portion of tickets sold through a special link to a dog rescue to help other dogs like Jonah. Here's a picture of this Good Boy at home with his family:

The update you've all been waiting for...



His name is Jonah, and his Dream Day is July 12 at @loanDepotpark! Join us to cheer him on: https://t.co/1T7EOVu5BZ



Born in Aruba, Jonah is a rescued cunucu who found his forever home with the Silveira family thanks to New Life for… https://t.co/Mg42JjuDjd pic.twitter.com/IriWNDvg5k — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 26, 2026

So Jonah has been invited back to a game against the Cleveland Guardians on July 12, and he'll get the full VIP treatment. Silveira is not sure what all the big day will include, but he said it would be cool to play fetch on the field. He's been making the media rounds lately, and we've learned that Jonah's favorite treat is actually ice cream, so maybe he'll get a Pup Cup or two.

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And like any celebrity, Jonah already has his own social media presence. You can follow him on Instagram here at jonahthecunucu.

By the way, here's Jonah finally getting a hot dog live on a local news station. I have a feeling this Good Boy has a lot of treats in his future.

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And here he is with his little sister. It looks like this poor guy definitely deserves another day out.

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