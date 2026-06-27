‘Soulless Goblin’: Spencer Pratt Furious As Bass Uses Fire for Political Posturing

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D), whose awful policies and gross incompetence fueled devastating fires both last year and this year, is now using a localized fire to lecture about environmentalism and demand reform, as if she has not been in office for years.

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Spencer Pratt, the reformer and firebrand whom California Democrats managed to cheat out of the Los Angeles mayoral primary, is absolutely disgusted with “soulless goblin” Bass for pontificating that the fire at a particular L.A. facility must be a “turning point.” When the arson-triggered Palisades fires devastated huge swathes of land, killed dozens of people, and turned some of the most beautiful neighborhoods into heaps of charred logs and ashes, Bass wasn’t fazed. But now that a building which a donor of hers owned has burned, suddenly she is calling for drastic change.

I'm not saying the Boyle Heights fire isn't a disaster for the people who live in the neighborhood of the wrecked warehouse with its piles of rotting food, or who worked in it. Like Pratt, I'm simply pointing out Bass's incredible hypocrisy. It could partly be because the burned facility's owner, Kevin Marchetti, donated the maximum amount to Bass's reelection campaign, per The Los Angeles Times.

The Boyle Heights warehouse fire is sparking a disgusting new dilemma. Hordes of rats are now licking their chops at the 85 million pounds of rotting food left over in the warehouse. The pesky new problem for clean-up crews - Tonight at 11 from ABC7. https://t.co/KyYPW4mNOa pic.twitter.com/XacrHFs9FE — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 26, 2026

Bass pompously prated on X, "We will hold those responsible accountable, and we will fight to change the longstanding systemic failures that have left Boyle Heights disproportionately impacted by industrial incidents. I want to thank the people of Boyle Heights for continuing to make their voices heard. The recovery stage will be shaped by you." Unlike the recovery from the Palisades fire. Again, let's recall that Bass has served almost a full term as mayor of L.A., and yet is acting as if she had no control over environmental hazards and fire preparedness. It doesn't help that she provides all kinds of free services, including needles and drugs, to homeless people, encouraging arson.

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People who are familiar with Boyle Heights know this fire did not happen in a vacuum. Environmental hazards have too often fallen on communities like this one.



This moment must be a turning point. We will hold those responsible accountable, and we will fight to change the… pic.twitter.com/gJ2GJNTtQX — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) June 27, 2026

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Pratt, who (like Bass's own brother) lost everything in the Palisades fire, shot back on X, "Toxic soil, 6,000 homes destroyed, 12 people burned alive, 400+ excess deaths from toxic smoke exposure…but that was in the Palisades, so who cares about us, right? No, THIS is a turning point. This one structure fire. What a soulless goblin Karen is."

Jimmy Kimmel i guess you missed the part of the story i don’t need a U-Haul…I have nothing left to pack 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/eAHqKiBJaI — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 10, 2026

Ironically, Bass was out of town at the Obama Center opening when the Boyle Heights fire broke out, just as she was vacationing in Ghana despite warnings of severe fire risk when the Palisades burst into flames. Bass still has not provided adequate funding to the Los Angeles Fire Department after her previous slash to its budget, and she has been slow-rolling the rebuild so the elites can take the land. She was also part of the cadre of California Democrats whose climate alarmism left reservoirs and fire hydrants empty ahead of the fires.

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Notably, a late 2025 study that appeared in JAMA estimated that aside from the 31 people who died in the Los Angeles fires at the beginning of last year, there could be over 400 more deaths attributable to the fires because of disrupted emergency services and environmental factors that affect chronic conditions. Bass has a lot of blood on her hands.

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