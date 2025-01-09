BREAKING: Angry L.A. Residents Tackle 'Homeless' Arsonist, Turn Him Over to Cops

Victoria Taft | 10:03 PM on January 09, 2025
AP Photo/Etienne Laurent

Los Angeles has rediscovered law and order in these past few days. LA cops and sheriff's deputies have arrested at least 20 looters and on Thursday night they arrested a man who was seen setting the nearly 900 acre Kenneth Fire in Woodland Hills/Calabasas.

KTLA reports that neighbors on the Citizen app reported the man who looks possibly Middle Eastern was "tackled and held" by neighbors until police got there and placed him under arrest though he hasn't been charged. 

Residents who reportedly spotted the suspect held him down until officers arrived. Photos of the arrest shared on the Citizen app show officers surrounding a home where a male suspect was apprehended.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the man was responsible or had any connection with the current wildfires. His identity was not released.

The Kenneth Fire was first reported around 2:30 p.m. in an area of dry brush in the Upper Las Virgenes Canyon Open Space just north of the 101 Freeway. By 6 p.m., the fire grew to 960 acres with zero containment.

Here's a look at the suspect. 

Fox LA reporter Elex Michaelson reported that the man is homeless and in his 30's.

A point of information. As a person who's been with many homeless people in California, I'll make the point that homeless people don't wear just one layer of clothes and certainly not single layer t-shirts. 

This is a problem with incidents like the devastating fires. Copy cats come along to make things worse. 

The death toll in the Los Angeles wildfires is at ten, according to reports late Thursdya. In a news conference on Thursday, the LA Sheriff Robert Luna feared the death toll would go much higher. He said the post apocalyptic landscape following the fires looked as if "a bomb dropped" on the area. 

In addition to going after looters, Luna warned that people who did not evacuate when ordered would be charged with misdemeanors. 

Ironically, not long after he made that pronouncement, LA officials sent out a bogus evacuation order during afternoon traffic in Los Angeles causing a mass traffic jam, according to KFI Radio. The order was later characterized as a mistake. 

There are currently five wildfires burning in Los Angeles. These fires have destroyed more than 10,000 homes and burned more than 36,000 acres.

We'll be updating this story as more details emerge.  

Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, writer and terrestrial radio talk host, heard in Seattle and on the rest of the Left Coast. Listen to her twice weekly  “Adult in the Room Podcast.” Find her at VictoriaTaft.com  Gettr, MeWe, Minds, Locals, Twitter & Facebook. Her book mocking antifa will be out next year. For media inquiries write: [email protected]

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: CALIFORNIA LOS ANGELES FIRES

