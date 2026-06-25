The Morning Briefing: Trump Is Losing Patience With Useless Uniparty GOP Leadership

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Purdcullisch just knew that his cabbage/beef pops would be a hit at the Love Boat Reenactment Society summertime LARPing event.

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President Trump has done a lot to change the culture in the Republican Party, especially in his second term. Just as with the draining of the Swamp, however, there is an enormous amount of work to be done to permanently make things better.

Republican congressional leadership isn't known for consistent reliability, or any real ability to lead, for that matter. When the GOP has a majority in the House or Senate, it often seems as if its leaders all suffer from imposter syndrome and don't feel that they deserve to be in that position. The same people who were bold, focused, and combative when in the minority immediately become timid and hapless once handed the reins of power.

Things looked like they were humming along for the GOP last year and some of this year. Even Senate Majority Leader John Thune appeared to have emerged from his mentor Mitch McConnell's shadow and grown a spine for a while.

Ah, those were good times.

Thune has been unable to deliver on the SAVE America Act, which is one of the rare pieces of legislation that is appropriately named. If it doesn't pass, we can expect to see the election "anomalies" from the Los Angeles mayor's race become the norm in all elections nationwide. After that, the Republican squishes in Congress will never have to suffer the burden of leadership again.

The president is tired of hearing "No" from Thune and his merry band of leislative invertebrates, and he's making that clear to them. This is from Tim:

It really shouldn’t have to be this way, but it is. Without warning on June 24, President Donald Trump canceled the signing of bipartisan legislation on housing affordability. He made the announcement on Truth Social, where he said, “Today’s Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency.”

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Tim's post chronicles the Dems' reaction to the announcement. Make sure you check out the clinically insane Ted Lieu's response. In a party full of mentally unwell people, Lieu is the loon most in need of regular electroshock treatments and a closet full of straitjackets.

The whining about the housing bill all mentions that it's a "bipartisan" effort. As we are all painfully aware, that just means that the Republicans rolled over and the bill is full of leftist nonsense that's only good for the Democrats. It's almost certain that we would be better off if President Trump didn't sign it.

Again, though, this is about sending a message to Thune and all of GOP leadership about getting the SAVE Act passed. I'm not sure if Trump can bully them into doing the right thing, but that may be all that he has left. This is a strong message from the president that something has to be done to move the needle.

This is existential crisis stuff, and it's beyond disturbing to see the lack of urgency being shown by Thune and the Senate Republicans. It's a systemic problem among those who have been in Congress for too long. They become detached from the reality that everyday Americans are experiencing. Washington, D.C. may be America's capital, but it's not America. It's the Uniparty's warped playground.

President Trump wants to destroy the Uniparty and the clock will run out on the opportunity to do that if the SAVE Act doesn't get passed. That may be what John Thune is hoping for. It certainly doesn't feel as if he's rooting for the same thing that most Republican voters are.

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It's a good thing we have the scorched-earth guy at the top right now. We're gonna need that.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Paul S. will get us started today:

The United States will eventually fly the Communist red flag…The American people will hoist it themselves. Khrushchev

Yeah, but Nikita Khrushchev was wrong about a lot of things. I think that the slow-burn communism where they were pretending that they weren't commies was more dangerous than the open air freak show in New York. It's an opportunity for the Republicans, which I will be writing more about this week.

Morning Briefing stalwart Bob J. in Michigan will finish things up:

Good morning, Mr. Kruiser! Regarding Islam and sarcasm: I know from my own posts on the various Salem media sites that written “sarcasm” can sometimes be difficult for readers to pick up on. I have often been “downvoted” and verbally chastised by people’s replies! Even comments with #sarc disclaimers. Knowing you to be a man of your word, I apologize for not picking up the sarcasm in your Iran/MOU briefing. I’ll endeavor to be better! And again: if you’re ever in Ann Arbor and have the time … lunch will be on me! Cheers!

I'm not sure how much coffee is needed in the morning before sarcasm is easy to spot. I probably miss a lot before the third cup. Thankfully, I get to that one rather quickly. I should be back in Ann Arbor in late July or early August. We'll be in touch.

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Thanks to Paul and Bob for their contributions. We're really thin on emails this week. DO I OFFEND?!?!? I have faith that we can finish strong.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

06/24/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

THURSDAY, JUNE 25, 2026 THURSDAY, JUNE 25, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: Gray TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Post

Secondary Print: New York Times

Radio: AURN

New Media: NOTUS



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Meeting with the Speaker of the House

Oval Office

Closed Press



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



6:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally

Oval Office

Closed Press



7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Rose Garden Club Dinner with American Farmers

Rose Garden

White House Press Pool

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