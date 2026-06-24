Faith All Over the Place, Episode 35: Praying for the Greatest Nation on Earth With Ashley McCully

Before I start, I want to apologize. My internet went out during the recording of this podcast, so I disappeared partway through. Sorry to abandon the fun.

We’ve made it to our 35th episode of Faith All Over the Place, and this week, it’s time for our monthly guest appearance from the amazing Ashley McCully! And with the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America coming up, we wanted to talk about expressing our gratitude for this blessing of a nation and praying for that blessing to continue.

Advertisement

We talked about how we regularly express that gratitude and pray for our country. We also noted that our friends from outside the U.S. who are visiting America for the World Cup are giving us more and more reminders of what a lovely and kind place we call home. Ashley also pointed out a LinkedIn post from a leftist who learned that we don’t have to agree to be united.

We discussed the idea of repentance for our country falling so far away from the Judeo-Christian values that the Founding Fathers intended for this nation to model, but we also expressed the hope that we see in young people coming back to church. We all pray that they’re coming back to church with a genuine faith in Jesus.

Kruiser brought up the writings of Cardinal Charles Chaput, particularly the wonderful book Strangers in a Strange Land. I shared this quote from the book:

James Madison, in his Memorial and Remonstrance against Religious Assessments in 1785, said that man’s duty to honor God “is precedent both in order of time and degree of obligation to the claims of civil society. Before any man can be considered as a member of civil society, he must be considered as a subject of the Governor of the universe.” And as John Adams told the Massachusetts militia in 1789, “Our constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

Advertisement

Ashley brought up the Pew Research Political Typology Quiz and how one of the categorizations, which was the result that both Ashley and I got, is “Faith First Conservatives.” I read the short description of it, but the site also says:

Staunch conservatives and strong Trump supporters who stand out for their faith-oriented politics. Devout and overwhelmingly Christian

Oppose abortion and see same-sex marriage as bad for society

Prefer a smaller government and limited social safety net

We discussed how quizzes like these often show the confirmation bias that the ones conducting the quiz lead quiz takers to. Before my internet so rudely kicked me off, we talked about how so many people are egregious and extreme, but the greatness of America allows them to get away with saying what they say.

I write these show notes before the episode goes live, so I’m looking forward to hearing what Kruiser and Ashley talked about after I went into the ether.

Previously on Faith All Over the Place, Episode 34: Exploring Orthodoxy With Robert Spencer

Advertisement

Check it out on the PJ Media podcast page or below; you can also find us on your favorite podcast app. Don’t forget to leave us a five-star rating and review if you really love what we do.

Faith All Over the Place is our one PJ Media podcast that’s always free — and that’s intentional. We want these conversations about faith, culture, and the Christian life to be accessible to everyone.

But this podcast exists because of our PJ Media VIP members. Their support helps make Faith All Over the Place possible — from production to distribution and everything in between.

If you enjoy the show and want to help keep it going, consider becoming a PJ Media VIP. You’ll get access to all of our VIP content across the site, and you’ll be directly supporting the work we do here — including this podcast.

Right now, you can join with 60% off using the promo code FIGHT.

That’s FIGHT for 60% off PJ Media VIP — and thank you for being part of this community.