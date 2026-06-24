President Cancels Bill Signing to Get Through to Republican Leadership. Is It Enough?

It really shouldn’t have to be this way, but it is. Without warning on June 24, President Donald Trump canceled the signing of bipartisan legislation on housing affordability. He made the announcement on Truth Social, where he said, “Today’s Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency.”

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While it’s obvious by now that the focus of Trump’s frustration with the Senate and with Congress is his own party’s leadership, it was the Democrats who fired back first and hardest on his announcement, providing cover for weak Republican leadership.

"Cancelled."



Donald Trump just cancelled signing a bill that's strongly supported by Republicans and Democrats to help Americans afford a home.



Rent, home ownership, affording a place to live, all of it is a big challenge for millions of Americans.



But again, Donald Trump… https://t.co/CbuQ7ag92h pic.twitter.com/xXwTeLiSp6 — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) June 24, 2026

When you get this kind of reaction from Democrats, it makes you wonder just how cozy those Republican senators and congressional reps are with their counterparts on the other side of the aisle. The left is doing them a big solid here. At the same time, based on their reaction, you also have to wonder how “bipartisan” this piece of legislation actually is.

NEW: Senator Gillibrand statement on Trump refusing to sign bipartisan housing legislation.



If Donald Trump is signaling he is going to veto the most significant housing in decades, Congress must override Trump's veto. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OGKn4mqCue — James Singer (@Jemsinger) June 24, 2026

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Of course, if the Charlie Kirk assassination and the left’s response to it didn’t already destroy your faith in humanity, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) used this innocuous occasion to remind you just how low and dishonest Democrats will go.

.@RepTedLieu suggests Trump cancelled Housing bill because he got a special new drug for a terminal illness: "The White House needs to come clean...Did Donald Trump get this special drug? pic.twitter.com/ug6tlsSEwr — CSPAN (@cspan) June 24, 2026

The event Trump canceled was the signing of what was dubbed the “21st Century ROAD to Housing bill.”

Perhaps not coincidentally, Trump announced the signing’s cancellation at the very same time that Republican Speaker Mike Johnson and House leadership were conducting a press briefing where they were bragging about the bill.

According to Politico, “The bill is the product of almost a year of back-and-forth between all four congressional corners and aims to increase affordability by boosting housing supply and home ownership. The legislation also includes language seeking to limit large institutional investors from dominating the single-family housing market, which was a top priority for Trump and a requirement for his signature on the bill.”

Politico and other news outlets all claimed that the Republicans were surprised by the cancellation. Johnson seemed to want to have it both ways, when he told reporters: “He (Trump) decided, and I didn’t announce it, I wanted him to announce it, but we’re delaying this. As you know, he has a window of time before he has to sign a bill, and he’s going to use a little bit more of this window of time and we’re going to go through this together.”

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Come on, Mike. You know what’s happening here. Trump’s saying so. We all know. Now get in there and have a meeting with Senate leadership to get the SAVE Act done. It’s not that complicated. It may be tough, but it’s not complicated.

Reportedly, Trump has 10 days, not including Sundays, to sign the housing bill into law. If he allows the deadline to pass, Congress does have the power to override a presidential veto. Once the House sends the bill to the White House, the 10-day window will be in effect.

Reported Politico: “Johnson and GOP leaders are now privately trying to work through when they could send it to the White House. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), whose signature is also required on all legislation sent to the White House as president pro tempore of the Senate, hasn’t signed it yet either, according to another person with direct knowledge of the matter.”

On the bill that really matters, Johnson told reporters that he talked to the president on Wednesday morning about the possibility of an alternate, weaker version of the SAVE America Act that would be part of a budget reconciliation bill.

I think we all know where Trump stands on this. He wants to prevent the Democrats from cheating in future elections and turning the nation into a one-party country. The SAVE Act and its provisions are supported by voters on both sides. For some reason, the only reason it’s not happening is a small group of RINOs in the Senate.

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What’s so wrong with demanding voters show a photo ID when they vote, and other commonsense measures? Senate Republicans need to feel the heat. They've been far too comfortable for far too long on this issue.

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