New Yorkers Elect Hamas-Lover Who Said 9/11 Was America’s Fault

Aber Kawas, a socialist and Palestinian activist, has won her election for the New York State Senate. She was caught on camera waving a Hamas headband and claiming the heinous 9/11 terrorist attacks were America’s fault because of capitalism and Islamophobia.

Advertisement

Kawas was reportedly speaking at an Asian American Writers’ Workshop panel in 2017 when she made her vile remarks. "The system of capitalism and racism, and white supremacy, etc., have all — and Islamophobia — have all been used, you know, to colonize lands, right, to take resources from other people, and so this is, like, a long trajectory. And we’re just seeing the manifestations of that continuation, right, with 9/11," she claimed.

Islamist DSA activist Aber Kawas won her race in NY. Kawas has been filmed wearing Hamas headbands, she supported a Palestinian Islamic Jihad member, she called 9/11 a result of colonialism, and said Al-Qaeda and Hamas financiers are “imprisoned heroes.” pic.twitter.com/SesHbdSNfK — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) June 24, 2026

She also demanded "reparations for genocide and for slavery," which is particularly ironic, as in nearly all of the genocides in recent history (e.g., Nigeria, Syria, Lebanon, and Oct. 7 in Israel), the perpetrators were Muslims. Furthermore, the whole history of Islam is colonization. Islam has spread by violent takeovers of countries that were once Christian, Jewish, Hindu, etc. The colonization continues with such Islamic groups as Hamas, Hezbollah, and ISIS. The so-called "Palestinian people" are a jihadi invention of the last 60 years to justify constant Arab colonization attempts on Israeli land, and Kawas is a proud "Palestinian." Furthermore, slavery is not only approved in Islam, but Muslim countries still practice it to this day.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Palestinian Aber Kawas has won her seat for NY State Senate.



She’s said 9/11 was America’s fault due to “capitalism, racism, white supremacy, and Islamophobia.”



Here she is waving a Hamas headband. pic.twitter.com/bJildloSjq — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) June 24, 2026

Related: Iran's Regime Arrested Thousands More Dissidents in Last Few Months

Kawas's propaganda is not only disgusting but dangerous, an endorsement of murder. On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists carried out a series of coordinated attacks that killed nearly 3,000 innocent people in the hijacked planes, the World Trade Center, and the Pentagon. The FBI says it was the most deadly terrorist attack in history. The motivation for the terrorists was not recent "colonization" or "Islamophobia." The terrorists believed Allah had given them the mission to die while killing American civilians so they could earn an eternity in paradise. Like all jihad, it was mere massacre without any positive results, killing for the sake of killing and in the name of the demon-god Allah.

But if Kawas is a good Muslim — by which I mean, of course, a truly devout Muslim — then she believes the same. The reason it is so incredibly dangerous to allow even a sizable minority of Muslims to immigrate to one's country is that their sacred texts for 1,400 years have taught that murder and rape of non-Muslims are high and holy acts, the best ways of serving Allah.

Advertisement

The Quran and Hadith and sharia are full of endorsements for evils such as honor killings, sex slavery, pedophilia, and theocratic tyranny. Kawas either believes all of this or she cannot be a truly fervent Muslim. Or, as I also sometimes put it, an individual professing Islam can either be a bad man and a good Muslim, or a good man and a bad Muslim. And since Kawas seems to love Hamas, I'm going to say she is a good Muslim and a wicked human being.

Leftist New Yorkers learned absolutely nothing from 9/11. Then again, so many reasonable people have left the state and so many Muslim migrants moved in that it’s not even quite the same population anymore. And the less radical individuals living in more rural parts of the state can’t check the insanity of New York City. Kawas had the endorsement of pro-terrorist, Communist N.Y.C. Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The two of them have a shared fervent admiration for stealing others' private property and for supporting the most despicable butchers on the planet.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, and amid a surge of global jihad, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.