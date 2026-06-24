Dhillon Warns California Dems Against New Gun-Grabbing Ban

Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general for civil rights at the Department of Justice (DOJ), is stepping in to protect Californian gun owners’ rights.

Dhillon wrote on X on June 24 that she notified California's Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta (both Democrats) that they need to drop their "unconstitutional restrictions" on Californians' ability to buy handguns, which is protected under the Second Amendment. Because it is a right enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, states cannot make valid laws restricting said right.

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In the official DOJ communication, Dhillon explained how the Constitution applies in this case. "Because handguns are the most popular weapon chosen by Americans for self-defense, a prohibition of their use is invalid," she warned Newsom and Bonta.

The state law in question is to come into effect on July 1 — ironically, a few days before America's 250th birthday, which will commemorate our independence from tyrannical rights restrictions. Commiefornia emocrats plan to make it illegal for California firearms dealers to sell some semiautomatic pistols, as if Democrats' crime problem were caused by handguns rather than by sanctuary policies, widespread homelessness, and soft-on-crime policies. The new law will also require listings of handguns on the state's "Handgun Roster," which has such insane standards that no handguns qualified for the roster between 2013 and 2023. The whole point is to prevent citizens from having guns to defend themselves from the criminals Democrats keep re-releasing.

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Dhillon also cited Boland v. Bonta as she slammed Democrat politicians for making gun owners settle with far-outdated guns because the state keeps inventing new reasons to ban updated guns.

Ultimately, the DOJ letter was an official notification that Dhillon authorized the filing of a complaint in a federal district court against the California state government for the Glock Ban and the Handgun Roster statute. There is one option for Newsom and Bonta to avoid this court case:

The Department will consider deferring the filing of the lawsuit for a short period if the State is willing to enter pre-suit negotiations in an effort to resolve this matter. Although the specific provisions are open to discussion, a resolution must at a minimum require that the State: (1) immediately cease enforcement of the laws identified above; (2) acknowledge the unconstitutionality of these laws; and (3) agree to enter into a court-enforceable consent decree permanently enjoining the State from violating its citizens' constitutional rights through these or any similar laws.

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Furthermore, Dhillon warned Newsom and Bonta to retain any documents and ensure that other state officials retain documents related to the matter. That includes not only paperwork but online files, emails, photos, and videos. Dhillon gave Newsom and Bonta until 5 p.m. Eastern time on June 30 to notify her office about its willingness to come to a voluntary resolution. After that, the DOJ Civil Rights Division will move forward with filing the complaint. It will be interesting to see how this plays out.

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