Vance Interview Provokes Fury Among the Chronically Online

Conservatives have been in an uproar after a pair of public appearances by Vice President JD Vance alongside his wife, Usha, grousing about everything from their religious divide to Vance's Midwestern mannerisms.

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The broadsides began after an interview with CBS News in which Usha Vance characterized her husband's faith — including his conversion to Catholicism — as a “personal journey.”



“I grew up in a household, a Hindu household, a very stable household,” she added. “I've not felt the same sense of — the need to seek something different, that he has.”

The peanut gallery didn’t take it well. “Does anyone still believe JD Vance will mass-deport foreigners?” wrote one X user. “His children are Indians. His wife is not merely an Indian, and not merely an anchor baby; she straight up brags about preserving her Indian culture, and not assimilating.”

“Vance just sits there like an obedient puppy dog and nods while she dominates him,” wrote another user. “If Usha were a smoking hot Hispanic girl, JD could’ve gotten away with a Cortez-rails-the-natives-after-he-conquers-the-land vibes. If she was Japanese and refused to ever talk to the media, I would also give him a pass. I’m generally pretty forgiving on this front. But he picked the exact worst demo imaginable: a J**t boss b***h.”

Does anyone still believe JD Vance will mass-deport foreigners?



His children are Indians. His wife is not merely an Indian, and not merely an anchor baby; she straight up brags about preserving her Indian culture, and not assimilating.



Vance is great on every issue, except the… https://t.co/WOUrBkdQtv — Dr. Insensitive Jerk (@DrInsensitive) June 23, 2026

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But the couple also had a few defenders, including Laura Loomer. She clarified that — contrary to the consensus that critics were rapidly reaching — Usha Vance “doesn’t worship demons” and added it was “nobody's business what her choice of faith is.”

1. Usha Vance doesn’t worship Demons.



2. It’s nobody’s business what her choice of faith is.



Imagine being so unhinged you say “I can’t imagine a man not forcing his wife to be exactly like him in every single way.”



You sound like a Muslim.



I hope Usha never converts… https://t.co/SMZf9wMhl9 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 23, 2026

Anyone who has ever walked with a Christian brother through an unequally yoked marriage knows how devestating and ugly that can be.



We can't possibly, and shouldn't be privileged to know, all the relational dynamics of the Vance household.



However, what we can see publicly is… https://t.co/E03Rl3aeB0 — 🌲 Mostly Peaceful Jawbone Enthusiast 🌲 (@RettCopple) June 23, 2026

The vice president further stirred the pot with a Father’s Day on his wife’s podcast, Storytime with the Second Lady. “Thanks for joining us today," Usha said, to which JD replied with a “Good to see ya” and an aggressive pat on the knee.

Judging by the grin on his face, it was probably the best joke he’d heard in weeks. But viewers started debating whether his top-tier Midwestern humor qualified as actual humor after an X user identifying as a “feminist overlord” weighed in: “I have never in my entire life of reluctant heterosexuality had a man slap my knee like that. You can’t convince me these people know each other’s coffee orders, let alone have been intimate together.”

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I’m sorry to hear no man has ever flirted with you — Meghan Murphy (@MeghanEMurphy) June 23, 2026

I’ll remind you guys that on Halloween of 2025, JD posted this photo of himself and then announced his 4th child is due in late July exactly 9 months after Halloween https://t.co/iPaObyLTWA pic.twitter.com/uko5Ioiegk — Cash_Nicholson (@Cash_Nicholson) June 23, 2026

Judging by some of the comments, a large number of Americans are unfamiliar not just with elite Midwestern comedy but with white men in general. Of course, these problems are probably inevitable when you have a horde of illegal migrants in your country.

So if Vance runs for president in 2028 and does so on a platform of deporting that horde? I'd reckon his personal life is his own business, and his jokes sound pretty hilarious to me.

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