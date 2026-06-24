JPMorgan Chase Cans DEI Trashcan Thief

In a delightful case of FAFO, a professional complainer unwittingly acted out the precise meaning of DEI when taken to its logical conclusion, breaking the law and the social contract in one fell swoop, and lost her lefty sinecure as a consequence.

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Our story begins with a video of the grievance monger manifesting everything that is despicable about the entire "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion" racket. Namely, the notion that one's immutable genetics and chromosomes, as well as one's exotic sexual proclivities, entitle certain people to help themselves to public resources, paid for by the labor of others, and no matter the mess they leave behind.

The video that went viral captures this garbage person dumping trash on the sidewalk so she can abscond with the Knicks-themed receptacle. One onlooker challenges her, yelling, "What are you doing?" But to their disgrace, others cheered her on.

She saw a Knicks-colored trash can and decided it belonged in her living room. pic.twitter.com/5h5uMa1Vdr — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) June 19, 2026

Lest there was any doubt of the slob's identity, a second video also made the rounds, clearly showing her riding home on the subway with her trophy:

It took me a while, but I finally found the video of the fat slob riding the train with the stolen Knicks garbage can.



Should she face consequences for stealing public property? https://t.co/MhIDyPnyUN pic.twitter.com/KTixa121xF — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 21, 2026

Once again, witnesses to the crimes react with laughter and approval. You see, when you suffer from all the handicaps this person suffers from — race that is anything other than caucasian, female plumbing, obesity, and who knows what else! — you may disregard the laws and norms put in place by those awful white men. Never mind that those laws and norms brought about the most successful, powerful, and progressive (in the actual meaning of the word) nation in global history.

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The DEI pig has since been identified as Angie Báez. Shockingly, this low-quality human being somehow held a director position at the multi-national banking conglomerate JPMorgan Chase. Not a real directorship, of course — rather, the kind of position corporations set aside to raise their ESG scores. (The acronym ESG is a cousin of DEI, and it stands for "Environmental, Social, and Governance." It's a way for globalist leftists to meddle in corporate affairs and pressure companies to place progressive ideals above actual business considerations.)

Until 2021, Báez was the Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the Infatuation, a website dedicated to helping people decide where to eat. Judging by her appearance, Báez was a great fit for the outfit. (Yeah, yeah, cheap shot, but I've been working my butt off to lose weight all year, and if I can do it, so can she.)

Five years ago, JPMorgan Chase bought the Infatuation as it sought to create lifestyle content for its cardholders. Dismissing a DEI director is a third-rail decision in corporate politics, so the banking company kept Báez on as "Executive Director of Community and Industry Engagement for Card and Connected Commerce." I wonder if they'll refill that position or just let it die off now?

The New York Post tracked down Báez's bio from when she worked at the Infatuation:

In a bio on the Infatuation’s website, Báez is described as someone whose “dedication to making a positive impact shines through in every aspect of her work.” The publication adds that “Angie’s efforts have helped position [the Infatuation] as a trailblazer in the pursuit of a more equitable and relatable food media industry,” calling her one of the “brightest voices” in the space. “As a vibrant mosaic of Dominican heritage, Bronx roots, and a passion for storytelling, creativity, and culture, Angie continues to lead the way towards a more inclusive and equitable future for food media, leaving an indelible mark on the Infatuation and everything she touches,” the bio states.

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Unfortunately for her, Báez chose to leave an indelible mark on her suitability for employment.

Recommended: Can We PLEASE Stop Mass-Importing Third-World Medieval Butchers?

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