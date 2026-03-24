The Morning Briefing: Sound GOP Strategy for November — Let Dems Keep Getting in Their Own Way

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The South mud baths will be closed until further notice after an unfortunate dentures-related incident.

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With an eye on the midterms we've got a hodgepodge of a few things that I came across yesterday.

There is something that we have been discussing a lot of late, and that I've written about quite a bit since January of 2021. As soon as Joe Biden had his drooling husk installed in the Oval Office, the Democrats decided that the best way to respond to President Trump's first term was too lurch so far to the left that they would no longer resemble any previous iterations of the party. How many times have all of us thought that a Democrat from the 1970s or 1980s would be a moderate Republican today?

The most particularly disturbing aspect of the Biden Dems was how they decided that forcing transgender madness on everyone was a top priority, particularly when it came to biological males competing in girls' and women's sports. My daughter was a high school and college athlete from 2012 to 2020 and the issue never came up, even though she competed in Southern California in high school. Suddenly, in 2021, it became a huge problem.

Many people on both sides feel that the Dems' commitment to their partnership with trans wing of the Rainbow Mafia played a huge role in the party's difficulties with swing voters in 2024. Some are worried that it's still a problem. I wrote a column yesterday that dissected a New York Times Op-Ed titled, "Why Are So Many Democratic Politicians So Far Out of Touch?" The author asked, "Why don’t more Democrats explicitly moderate their stands on transgender rights, immigration and other issues?"

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I have an answer for that in the column, for our purposes here I would just like to point out that he went straight to the transgender issues. The universe and the news cycles rarely disappoint these days. While The New York Times was pondering why Democrats have to be such radical weirdos, something was happening in Maryland. This is from a post that my Twitchy colleague Brett T. wrote yesterday:

We'd thought we were past the trans activist "tampons in boys' restrooms" phase of governance, but Maryland Democrats are fighting to pass a bill that would mandate tampon dispensers in all state-owned buildings. This is a step up from mandating them only in public school restrooms. Note that in the bill, they refer to tampons as simply "hygiene products," not women's hygiene products. Delegate Kathy Szeliga, a Republican, gave the Democrats some grief about their wording that public buildings provide an adequate supply of appropriately sized tampons.

Here's one more thing from Catherine before I get back to my main point:

Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill.) theatrically laid flowers at a street memorial for domestic terrorists Alex Pretti and Renee Good, both killed while illegally and violently interfering with federal immigration operations. And the father of a young woman killed by an illegal alien criminal is disgusted at Pritzker's fake and politically fueled posturing.

This is the kind of performative jackassery that we have come to expect from prominent Democrats, but at which Pritzker excels. This charade would fall under the inability to rein in a stance on immigration issues that was a concern in the Times article.

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There aren't any Democrats who are going to be moving towards the center in order to appeal to moderate voters. James Talarico in Texas is being touted as a great moderate hope in his race for the United States Senate but he's one of those climate change hysterics who thinks that we have to stop eating hamburgers in order to save the planet.

I really do think that the behavior of most Democrats is a nonstop source of material for the campaigns of all Republicans who are running for office. If your opponent keeps shooting himself in the foot, there's no reason to take his gun away. Just let them be the insane radicals that they are and use that as fodder for attack ads. Kamala Harris's public comments on transgender rights were definitely an albatross around her neck in 2024.

Let the Democrats be Democrats, because none of what they're doing now is a good look for them. Thankfully, they're completely unaware of that.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

03/24/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25, 2026 In-Town Pool

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