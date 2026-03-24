Murdered Girl’s Family Slams Dem Who Claimed Victim Startled Killer at ‘Wrong Time’

A masked illegal alien approached a stranger in a public place and deliberately shot her in the head as she tried to run away. A Democrat politician then insanely claimed that the victim probably just startled the well-intentioned but armed illegal alien. And the victim’s family is understandably furious.

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I think it is important to emphasize that Chicago has some of the worst gun control laws in the nation, thanks to Democrats. Gunshot murders occur every week in Chicago, because gun control simply takes firearms out of the hands of innocent and law-abiding citizens. So when you listen to and read Chicago Alderwoman Maria Hadden’s (D) comments, I want you to remember that her party aggressively cracks down on legal gun ownership, and yet she thought it was perfectly normal for a masked man at a beach to be toying with a loaded gun.

Hadden rambled in a now-viral clip, “From what police know, from — from speaking to the students who were with her, it seems she [Sheridan Gorman] might have …they were just out, you know, people go out to the beach all the time, right? And they go out on the pier, they walk around so that the kids were out doing normal, normal things people do in the neighborhood, and it sounds like this might have been a wrong place, wrong time situation, running into a person who had a gun.”

Meet Chicago Democrat and 49th Ward Alderwoman Maria Hadden, who pretty much blamed Sheridan Gorman for her own murder:



“The kids were out doing normal things people do in the neighborhood. And it sounds like this might have been a wrong-place, wrong-time situation, running into… pic.twitter.com/QkJnRGqIaG — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) March 23, 2026

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Hadden’s speech was all downhill from there: “They might have startled this person at the end of the pier unintentionally. But that's all we know. So it — from what I've been told, what police investigation has turned up so far, what they've been able to share with me and with Loyola University, we don't believe there is cause for broader community concern.” The community should be concerned that its alderwoman is so embarrassingly dishonest and pro-criminal. And there is a cause for broader concern, because the Biden administration first welcomed the killer Jose Medina-Medina into the country, and then Chicago authorities re-released him after he committed a crime.

Read Also: Trump: 2% of Population, Especially Illegal Aliens, Cause 90% of Crime

A statement from Gorman’s family shared with NBC 5 referred to the disgusting comments and refuted them. “We acknowledge the arrest of the individual accused of taking our daughter’s life and thank the Chicago Police Department, Area Three Detectives, and all those involved in the investigation who worked quickly to identify and apprehend him. Their efforts matter. But this is not justice—it is the first step toward it," the statement insisted.

“What Sheridan was doing that night—walking with friends near her campus—was normal,” her family said. “It was safe. It is what students do every day. We will not allow this to be dismissed as ‘wrong place, wrong time.’ This was not random misfortune. This was a violent and preventable act.” As mentioned above, Medina-Medina was only free to murder Gorman because Democrats had released him twice after he committed crimes.

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“We are gravely disappointed by the policies and failures that allowed this individual to remain in a position to commit this crime. When systems fail—whether through release decisions, lack of coordination, or unwillingness to act—the consequences are not abstract. They are real. And in our case, they are permanent,” the family added.

Hadden and all Democrats who support sanctuary policies for illegal aliens have blood on their hands.

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