As Pritzker Mourns Lefty Protestors, Illegal Alien Victim’s Dad Highlights the Hypocrisy

Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill.) theatrically laid flowers at a street memorial for domestic terrorists Alex Pretti and Renee Good, both killed while illegally and violently interfering with federal immigration operations. And the father of a young woman killed by an illegal alien criminal is disgusted at Pritzker's fake and politically fueled posturing.

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A drunk illegal alien from Guatemala killed 20-year-old Katie Abraham in a hit-and-run in January 2025. Abraham and her friend Chloe were at a stop light when the Guatemalan crashed into their vehicle and fatally injured both girls. Katie's father appealed to Pritzker, as the state's governor, to help bring public attention to Katie's tragic death, but Pritzker totally ignored the plea as not compatible with his persistent love of protecting any and every illegal alien criminal.

And when Joe Abraham saw that Pritzker was touting his tribute to Renee Good — who was shot while ramming an officer with her vehicle — and Alex Pretti — who was in an armed struggle with Border Patrol when he died — Abraham spoke out on X:

.@GovPritzker, I saw your post honoring lives lost in Minnesota—standing publicly, naming Alex Pretti and Renee Good, and laying flowers in their memory.



But where was that same compassion on January 19, 2025?



That is the day my 20-year-old daughter, Katie Abraham, was killed… https://t.co/15Uv1uT46M — Joe Abraham (@angeldadjoe) March 23, 2026

Abraham highlighted how totally innocent his daughter was; she was doing nothing illegal or condemnable at the time of her death, unlike Pretti and Good. "She did not knowingly put herself in the middle of an ongoing law enforcement situation. She was not making a dangerous choice. She was simply living her life—and it was taken from her," Abraham exclaimed of Katie. "You have never said her name. You have never come to where she died. You have never acknowledged her publicly," he accused the governor. "And beyond that—you have never even responded to me."

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The grieving father explained what he meant. "I sent you a simple, non-political letter. Not for attention. Not for headlines. Just a father asking for clarity, for answers, and for understanding of the state’s position," he reminded Pritzker. "You never replied. And now, in the wake of another tragedy here in Chicago, your public display of compassion elsewhere—while remaining silent about victims in your own state—feels deeply disconnected from the reality families like mine are living every day."

Related: Chicago Student’s Killer Is an Illegal Alien Caught and Released by Biden Administration

The most recent Chicago tragedy referenced by Abraham was Sheridan Gorman's death. The young Loyola University student was walking with friends on a beach when a masked Venezuelan illegal alien, Jose Medina-Medina, approached her and shot her dead. But Pritzker won't be presenting flowers for Sheridan any more than he did for Katie.

Joe Abraham emphasized Pritzker's shameful behavior: "Instead, you continue to defend sanctuary policies that create the conditions where preventable tragedies like hers can happen. This is not about politics. It’s about leadership and accountability. When you choose to publicly mourn some victims while remaining silent about others—especially those lost under policies you support—it sends a message."

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And, Abraham continued, "Whether intentional or not, it tells families like mine that our loss does not matter the same way. So I am asking you directly: Where is your compassion for my daughter? Where is your acknowledgment of victims here in Illinois? And when will you take responsibility for the consequences of the policies you defend?"

He urged, "Say her name: Katie Abraham. Stand where she died. Show the people of Illinois that every life matters."

But the horrible truth is that, for Democrats, not every life matters. Just as they did in the days of slavery, they treat human lives as commodities to sacrifice and spend for their own power and profit.

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