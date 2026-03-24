‘Find Out’ Phase Underway as Sociopathic Anti-ICE Harpies Reap Convictions

Good news, everyone: Justice is back on the menu in the USA!

Yet another of the countless dividends of Making America Great Again is the potential restoration of faith in the justice system. This can only be possible when bad guys go to jail. And while absolute monsters are turned back out on the street in blue states until they finally commit a heinous enough murder to make national news, this is no longer happening on the federal level.

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In real life, it turns out that you can’t stalk officials, dox their innocent families, or try to run them over with your car without getting into hot water.

What a difference a real DOJ makes! On Monday, the Maine District U.S. Attorney’s Office released the most delightful news brief:

A Thomaston resident pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court in Portland to assaulting a U.S. Border Patrol agent engaged in his official duties. According to court records, in August 2025, a United States Border Patrol agent responded to a one-vehicle crash in Washington, Maine. As law enforcement conducted a roadside investigation, Olivia Wilkins, 24, came upon the scene in an automobile and parked close to officers. Wilkins voiced concerns regarding Border Patrol’s presence in the area, but was permitted to move the vehicle further back from the crash to continue observing law enforcement. As the Border Patrol agent took an individual on scene into custody and began moving the individual to a nearby Border Patrol vehicle, Wilkins quickly accelerated toward the agent, who pulled the individual off the roadside away from the oncoming vehicle. Wilkins stopped the vehicle without striking either the agent or the individual in custody before swerving back into the lane of travel and fleeing the scene. Maine State Police troopers were able to arrest Wilkins a short distance away.

The statement also notes that the FBI investigated the case. Hallelujah! What a giant upgrade from the days when they investigated Catholics and schoolkids’ parents! It's also an ice touch — er, I mean a nice touch that the two illegal aliens who crashed the truck were taken into custody and off the road.

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One look at the violent felon’s reported LinkedIn account (since taken down) tells us the mind virus is strong with this one:

This appears to be the same Olivia Wilkins of Thomaston, Maine. pic.twitter.com/BL4or7ZpRw — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 29, 2025

And here’s the best part of this cautionary tale — the heaping helping of Find Out the judge can dish onto this failed young person’s plate:

Wilkins faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release, and will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigative report by the U.S. Probation Office. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Meanwhile, earlier this very month, two other malevolent harpies achieved federal felon status at the hands of a California jury, no less. This report comes from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of California:

“Justice has been served against two agitators who stalked a federal employee, livestreamed it on social media, and traumatized both the victim and his family,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli. “Our Constitution protects peaceful protest – not political violence and unlawful intimidation.” According to evidence presented at a four-day trial, on August 28, 2025, the defendants – while dressed in black and concealing their faces with black masks – followed the victim from a federal building in downtown Los Angeles to his personal residence. The victim was heading home to his family for an outing that included a surprise for his sons, ages three and seven. The defendants livestreamed on their Instagram accounts their pursuit of the victim and provided directions as they followed the victim home, encouraging their viewers to share the livestream.

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Here's a sampling of some of the ladies' livestream activities outside the federal law enforcement agent's private residence, as they called for Klan-style terrorism to rain down on the man and his family (language warning):

‼️ ‼️ ‼️ THIS ‼️ ‼️ ‼️



Ashleigh Brown & Cynthia Raygoza convicted of stalking, live-streaming & following ICE agents to their homes, putting their lives in danger. POS ICE COLD THUGS.



THAT’S a FELONY that carries up to a 5 year prison sentence.



The Federal trial judge that… pic.twitter.com/4WLYa7wIQ7 — ♥️🇺🇸 𝓒𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓪 🇮🇹♥️ (@CB618444) March 20, 2026

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement posted details on the depths of depravity the women plumbed:

A jury found Coloradoan Ashleigh Brown and Californian Cynthia Raygoza guilty of felony stalking March 2 for following an ICE officer home in Los Angeles and livestreaming their pursuit on social media. Upon arriving at the victim’s neighborhood, the two shouted to bystanders while livestreaming on Instagram that their “neighbor is ICE,” “la migra lives here,” and “ICE lives on your street and you should know.” Raygoza also threatened to “pop” the victim. The victim’s wife and a concerned neighbor called 911 in response to the defendants’ actions. The victim’s wife – whom the defendants targeted with racial slurs – and children witnessed the incident and suffered emotional distress. The increased traffic from onlookers in the ensuing weeks caused the victim and his family to relocate to a different county. The forced move significantly disrupted the education of the victim’s children. The victim’s 3-year-old son, who has a disability, lost several social and health care benefits that were tied to his former county. ICE officers and special agents currently face an 8,000% increase in death threats and a 1,421% increase in assaults for merely doing the job Congress expects of them.

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WOMEN CONVICTED OF FELONY STALKING



A jury found Coloradoan Ashleigh Brown and Californian Cynthia Raygoza guilty of felony stalking March 2 for following an ICE officer home in Los Angeles and livestreaming their pursuit on social media.



Upon arriving at the victim’s… pic.twitter.com/KxKS4DhK7Y — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) March 19, 2026

The Central California USDA's office says that "United States District Judge Stephen V. Wilson scheduled a June 8 sentencing hearing, at which time Raygoza and Brown will face up to five years in federal prison." Screw these b****es. They wrecked innocent young children's childhoods. Throw the book at 'em, Judge!

The days of wrathful women imagining themselves to be some sort of noble instruments of righteous justice are over. The truth is that they are uncommon criminals — facing federal charges — and unstable losers.

Enjoy prison, ladies.

Related: Let's Discuss the Left’s New ‘Go-To’ Friendly Federal Judge for Anti-Trump Lawfare

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