America-Hating U.S. Leftists Are Rooting Hard for the Islamic Republic of Iran

For Joe Iosbaker, it’s a return to the glory days.

The Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO)’s Fight Back News reported Thursday that at a recent rally, the grizzled old Commie Iosbaker was having flashbacks that didn’t (necessarily) involve any shrooms or acid: “The fool in the White House,” Iosbaker exulted, “has made not only the biggest mistake of his life, but this could be the greatest military debacle faced by the United States since Vietnam!”

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Joe Iosbaker, a corn-fed Iowan and a leader of the Marxist FRSO, was 16 years old when Saigon fell to his comrades in 1975 — old enough to be paying attention to what was going on, and to be caught up in the romanticism of the victorious antiwar movement. And now he sees victory as within the left’s grasp again, in the form of the triumph of the bloodthirsty mullahs who recently murdered over thirty thousand of their own people, and have put women to death for the crime of not wearing a hijab. He stands for social justice, man!

Fight Back News notes that “on Friday March 13,” a well-chosen day for this sort of thing, “about 500 people gathered in front of the Israeli consulate in a protest led by People United Against Oppression (PUAO), US Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), Anti War Committee – Chicago (AWC) and many other organizations. This day is known as Al-Quds day within the Shia Muslim community and coincides with the last Friday of Ramadan.”

The Palestinian groups were there to do their bit for the jihad against Israel. And the leftists were there as part of their efforts to make the U.S. into a Communist hellhole. FRSO describes itself as “a national organization of revolutionaries fighting for socialism in the United States.” Its rhetoric is pure 1930s-era Marxist agitprop, all about justice for the workers against the heartless capitalist plutocrats.

FRSO proclaims that “we are organizing the united front against monopoly capitalism — with the strategic alliance of the multinational working class and oppressed nationality movements at its core. This is our general strategy for revolution in the U.S.” Reading this stuff is like traveling back in time, not to 1975 when Vietnam fell, but to 1935, when Communism could still seem plausible. The FRSO’s rhetoric sounds as if the Stalinist purges, the gulags, the Chinese Cultural Revolution and the Khmer Rouge killing fields had never existed.

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But they did exist, and Joe Iosbaker and his comrades want to bring them here. FRSO has 33 affiliate groups around the country, in places including Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and New York City, as well as Tacoma, Tampa, Tucson, and the Twin Cities. FRSO, its website says forthrightly, “FRSO is recruiting and building towards the creation of a new Communist Party based on Marxism-Leninism. This is necessary to lead the way to socialism and liberation. Our newspaper Fight Back! is popular at protests, read by union workers and community activists, and can also be found at www.FightBackNews.org.”

At that rally on Friday the 13th, according to MEMRI, Iosbaker roared: “It becomes our job, then, as an anti-war movement, as revolutionaries in the belly of the beast, to take advantage of this crisis that Trump and Netanyahu have created and turn it against them, and make certain that this is the beginning of the end of the settler, colonial, racist regime [Israel] and the end of the U.S. imperialist monster. So as they say in Gaza: There is only one solution!”

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Iosbaker then led the crowd in screaming “There is only one solution! Intifada, revolution!” Then the emcee of the rally chimed in with “IRGC, make us proud!” and “Bomb these genocidal clowns!,” both of which the crowd dutifully repeated as well.

Passersby were treated to the spectacle of a gang of Marxists joining Muslims in cheering for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the ruthless Iranian force that has oppressed the Iranian people for 47 years. The Communists not only gave their wholehearted support for the IRGC, but expressed the hope that this conflict would bring down “the U.S. imperialist monster” as well.

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Joe Iosbaker and his comrades are more than a little ridiculous, but they’re also dangerous. There are many people like them all over the country, and they are determined to bring the nation down. These frankly subversive elements will not likely be able to do that, but they will do as much damage as they possibly can.