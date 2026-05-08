Boko Haram's Top Scholar Is Forcibly Educationg the Fastest-Growing Youth Population on Earth Today

Nigeria is the sixth-largest nation on earth.

The average age is just over eighteen. On track to be the third-largest by 2050. By the end of this century, one out of every thirteen humans alive will be Nigerian. Top 5 global oil exporters. Nearly a trillion dollars in lithium, gold, iron, and the critical minerals in your smartphone and electric car. Makes more movies than Hollywood. Its music dominates global streaming. Its young coders run the global tech boom — Flutterwave, Paystack, Andela, Jumia all built by Nigerians. Elite hackers and scammers, too.

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Today, that fast-rising generation is being forcibly indoctrinated into Islam by their federal government through their public school system. The official curriculum is engineered by the world's top Boko Haram scholar.

Like genetically modified seed scattered in the wind. Bright and ambitious young people, raised on pure Islamic jihad doctrine, driving pop culture, resettling around the world, riding the inevitable rise of one of the most consequential nations on earth.

Nigeria's influence has likely already entered your home.

Your daughter's favorite TikTok song may be Afrobeats out of Lagos. The Netflix series she binged was probably shot in Nigeria or scripted by a Nigerian. The phishing email your mother almost fell for came out of Lagos. The cardiologist who read your father's stress test, the engineer who designed the bridge on your commute, the software developer who wrote the app on your phone — Nigerian, more often than you think. The cultural force shaping how your kids talk, dress, and post is already half-Nigerian. You just did not know it.

By the time your kids are your age, Nigeria will be bigger than the United States. Sitting on the minerals that run the modern world. Outproducing Hollywood. Coding your apps. Treating your parents (or scamming them). Marrying your kids' friends.

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Considering the mass, forced, radical Islamic programming being administered to that generation, and the global jihad designs behind it, this is a very, very big problem.

A man named Salisu Shehu wrote a thirty-page book called Islamization of Knowledge. He calls Western education a radical intellectual war that must be ousted from Nigerian classrooms. Every subject. Every grade. Nursery through university. He has spent twenty-six years building the institutions to do it.

In December 2024, Nigeria's president put him in charge of the national curriculum.

The agency he runs writes the textbooks for fifty million children. The curriculum is locked behind a paywall. Outside the agency, no one can read it.

Boko Haram. The savages who massacre, rape, burn churches, and kidnap schoolgirls as sex slaves. Their name in Hausa means Western education is forbidden. The world's top academic advocate of their ideology now writes the schoolbooks.

Same jihad. Different suit.

COVID came out of a lab in Wuhan. Shut down the planet. Killed millions. Cost trillions. Nobody seriously argues anymore that we should have ignored the lab.

What is being bioengineered in Nigeria right now is exponentially worse.

COVID moved through the air, ran its course, and the world reopened. This moves through schoolbooks. It does not run its course. It compounds. Then it explodes.

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The six-year-old taught in nursery school that infidels must be subdued or killed is the twenty-six-year-old planting a knife in a stranger's neck in Times Square. The thirty-six-year-old detonated a vest at a Christmas market in Chicago. The forty-six-year-old functionary at the UN is engineering the next round. A vast generation running the government, the media, the schools, the courts, the corporations — and resettling around the world. There is no vaccine for hundreds of millions of minds raised on this.

On March 12 of this year, Mohamed Bailor Jalloh walked into a classroom at Old Dominion University, shouted “Allahu Akbar,” and shot the head of the ROTC program dead. According to the federal court record, Jalloh was radicalized in 2015 — while briefly living in Nigeria — by Islamic State recruiters there. He served eight years in federal prison for trying to join ISIS. The Biden administration let him out two and a half years early. Then he murdered an Army Lieutenant Colonel on American soil.

One man. One bullet. One classroom. Imagine a hundred million.

Why does an American care?

The trajectory cannot be stopped. Nigeria is going to be the third-largest country in the world. Nigerians are going to write the code on your phone, treat your kids in the ER, sit on the bench when your grandson takes a case to court, run major American corporations, marry into your family. Nigerians will migrate around the world by the tens of millions.

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The fight is over who controls this trajectory.

If a kid raised on the new curriculum lands in a Houston engineering job in fifteen years, settles in a Minneapolis suburb, and cuts into you on the surgeon's table, he is bringing his textbooks with him. The curriculum in Abuja today is the worldview in your community tomorrow.

The four-star Marine general who ran U.S. Africa Command until last year called this region the epicenter of global terrorism on earth. Northern Nigeria is its anchor. The wave is moving south. Nigeria is the wall. If Nigeria falls, there is no wall left.

This is why the work Africa Arise and a handful of other groups are doing matters. Not as charity. As a counter-program. We run schools for displaced kids in camps the regime says do not exist — more than six hundred children every day, learning a curriculum that gives them vision, hope, and a path to a better life. There are others doing the same — Christian, secular, Muslim reformers, Nigerian patriots, Western missionaries — all racing the same ticking time bomb.

Every child we reach is a child the radical Islamists in the Nigerian government don't get to indoctrinate, that the jihadis can’t recruit.

You cannot say nobody warned you.

Abraham Lincoln is famous for saying that the philosophy of the schoolroom in one generation becomes the philosophy of government in the next.

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We knew what was being built in Wuhan. We opened our eyes too late. We know what is being built in Nigeria right now. The doctor is named. His book is on the shelf. The children are at their desks. The lab is running.

This time, there is no excuse for getting there late.

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