Europe Shows How It Deserves to Be Conquered by Islam

Tim O'Brien | 5:26 PM on March 24, 2026
AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File

I don’t mean to victim blame, because I’m not so sure Europe even realizes it’s the victim as teams of radical Islamists and their culture overrun the continent. Still, the rest of us can see what’s happening to Europe, which, for the most part, is the fault of Europe’s leaders and a complacent and passive citizenry. 

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Do they deserve to be conquered? You be the judge. These are three “artists” who, apparently, never even considered that smashing statues of Christian icons might be unacceptable — that is, until they were asked if they’d do the same to a statue of Mohammed.  

When cities like Birmingham in the UK have countless mosques, events like this are as much a show of political dominance as they are religious in nature.   

Meanwhile, if a elderly native Englishman walks his dog too close to one of those mosques, he’s told to cross to the other side of the street. 

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British Prime Minister Keir Starmer does his part by constantly patronizing his powerful Muslim constituency. The power dynamics in the body language in this clip tells you all you need to know, and his guests know it. 

Just recently, Spain announced it is granting legal status pretty much to all comers. Because it is part of the European Union, Spain will be the entry point for access to the entire continent for the Third World.  

The suicidal empathy is so thick among European leaders that a German church symbolizes the current trend by essentially turning over the keys to its building to an imam. 

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Does Europe deserve what's happening to it? Only if it does nothing to change the current trend.

Now, what about America? It’s not a question if this can happen in America. We’re already seeing what’s happening in Dearborn, Minneapolis, and increasingly in Texas and in New York City. 

The American people do not want for themselves what is happening to the Europeans, but it is happening. Now is the time for this country to take note and take the necessary steps to assure that America’s laws, America’s culture, and America’s freedoms do not suffer the slow rot we’re seeing happen in Europe. 

 

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Tim O'Brien

Tim O’Brien is a veteran communications and crisis management consultant. He’s the author of The Essential Crisis Communications Plan: A crisis management process that fits your culture, available on Amazon. He’s the host of the Shaping Opinion podcast on Substack and all of the major video and audio podcast platforms.  

When he’s not working, he’s usually listening to a podcast, driving down some country back road, dreaming of a Pittsburgh Pirates team that actually wins – or some combination of all of the above.

Reach him at: Tim (at) OBrienCommunications.com. Follow him on X: @TimOBrienPgh.

Read more by Tim O'Brien

Category:

COLUMNS

Tags:

EUROPEAN UNION FRANCE GERMANY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SPAIN

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