Europe Shows How It Deserves to Be Conquered by Islam

I don’t mean to victim blame, because I’m not so sure Europe even realizes it’s the victim as teams of radical Islamists and their culture overrun the continent. Still, the rest of us can see what’s happening to Europe, which, for the most part, is the fault of Europe’s leaders and a complacent and passive citizenry.

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Do they deserve to be conquered? You be the judge. These are three “artists” who, apparently, never even considered that smashing statues of Christian icons might be unacceptable — that is, until they were asked if they’d do the same to a statue of Mohammed.

In a shocking video, government-funded radio hosts in Belgium are seen destroying a statue of Christ with a hammer. When questioned by journalist @colmflynnire , they stated they would not do the same with a statue of Mohammed or a Star of David, claiming it would be… pic.twitter.com/9EzEire0VG — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) March 24, 2026

When cities like Birmingham in the UK have countless mosques, events like this are as much a show of political dominance as they are religious in nature.

Meanwhile, if a elderly native Englishman walks his dog too close to one of those mosques, he’s told to cross to the other side of the street.

🚨A 78 year old man was attacked by 4 Muslims on Friday Night walking his dog past a Mosque in Dundee



He was told not to walk his dog near the Mosque during Eid when the youths attacked him



How much longer do we put up with this?



Absolutely horrific pic.twitter.com/rERm3B2vK4 — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) March 24, 2026

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British Prime Minister Keir Starmer does his part by constantly patronizing his powerful Muslim constituency. The power dynamics in the body language in this clip tells you all you need to know, and his guests know it.

ALLAHU AKBAR KIER

Last night, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer hoststed hundreds of Muslims for end-of-Ramadan ceremony at historic Westminster Hall. He wass eerily embraced by muslims after an apologetic speech, while 'Allahu Akbar' blasts over the speakers. He also cosied-up to… pic.twitter.com/XaicNTzsFV — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) March 4, 2026

Just recently, Spain announced it is granting legal status pretty much to all comers. Because it is part of the European Union, Spain will be the entry point for access to the entire continent for the Third World.

🇪🇸 Another boat with 108 illegals migrants just arrived in Los Cristianos,Tenerife, Spain.



They will soon be transferred to the Spanish mainland and many of them will then continue to France, the UK, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany and Sweden pic.twitter.com/h0mkpCx09R — upside down world (@upside_dow2032) March 24, 2026

The suicidal empathy is so thick among European leaders that a German church symbolizes the current trend by essentially turning over the keys to its building to an imam.

German church lets an imam to wail out the screams of conquer.#Islam is not a religion. It is a violent tyrannical ideology.



Stop tolerating the intolerant.



They're conquering Europe because you're letting them, out of "politeness".



It's time to stop being tolerant. pic.twitter.com/iTYZNFm0N7 — Radio Australis (@freedom4UU) January 23, 2026

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Does Europe deserve what's happening to it? Only if it does nothing to change the current trend.

Now, what about America? It’s not a question if this can happen in America. We’re already seeing what’s happening in Dearborn, Minneapolis, and increasingly in Texas and in New York City.

The American people do not want for themselves what is happening to the Europeans, but it is happening. Now is the time for this country to take note and take the necessary steps to assure that America’s laws, America’s culture, and America’s freedoms do not suffer the slow rot we’re seeing happen in Europe.

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