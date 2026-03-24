Education Department Says Harvard Is Still Really Racist, Antisemitic

The world is black, the world is white … and Harvard University refuses to see the light.

I know you'll all be floored, but Harvard continues to practice race-based discrimination and to condone antisemitism. The reality is that woke universities, if they do promise the Trump administration to reform, never do so sincerely. They are run by fanatical ideologues who have committed vast amounts of money, school resources, time, and propaganda to promoting racism. They're not going to stop being racist because one presidential administration told them to, which is precisely why we the American taxpayers shouldn't be funding them.

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These same woke universities also are overwhelmingly anti-Israel and antisemitic. They have bought into the utterly false narrative that the Jews are eeeevil white colonizers and Muslims are peace-loving, oppressed brown people, and therefore the academic useful idiots are as dedicated to institutionalizing antisemitism as to institutionalizing racism.

Harvard has now gone through more than one round of having to settle with the Trump administration for its racial and anti-Jewish discrimination, but a leftist, like a leopard, doesn't change his spots.

The March 23 Education Department press release explained:

Today, the U.S. Department of Education (the Department)’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) opened two new investigations into Harvard University (Harvard) amid allegations that it continues to discriminate against students on the basis of race, color, and national origin in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VI). OCR will investigate whether Harvard continues to use illegal race-based preferences in admissions despite the Supreme Court’s definitive ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard. OCR will also investigate alleged ongoing antisemitic harassment on Harvard’s campus and the institution’s purported failure to protect Jewish students. The Trump Administration will evaluate both complaints and, if continued discrimination is found, take action to hold Harvard accountable for any illegal policies or actions.

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OCR has also warned Harvard through a Letter of Impending Enforcement Action, as the university continues to withhold important information about its admissions process. I think we can all guess why.

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said, “Harvard University should know better. Its name will always be tied to the landmark Supreme Court case that found sweeping racial discrimination in admissions and the campus has been in the spotlight for tolerating egregious antisemitic harassment for years now. OCR will investigate these complaints thoroughly. No one – not even Harvard – is above the law. If Harvard continues to stonewall as we try to verify its basic compliance with antidiscrimination statutes, we will vigorously hold them to account to ensure students’ rights are protected.”

Harvard University is famous, and was once highly respected. It still carries a certain prestige and attracts a good deal of taxpayer and private money. But it, and many other woke universities like it, could accurately be described as the whitewashed tombs Jesus mentioned in Matthew 23:27: "which outwardly appear to men beautiful, but within are full of dead men's bones, and of all filthiness." Harvard might still have the remains of a facade of Ivy League grandeur, but it is all ignorance, Marxist propaganda, sexual perversion, and virulent prejudice within.

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