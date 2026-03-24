Illegals Killed HOW Many People Thus Far in 2026? They Won't Tell Us.

Sheridan Gorman, an 18-year-old student attending Loyola University, was walking along Lake Michigan with some friends last Thursday just after 1:00 a.m. in the sanctuary city of Chicago, which is located in the sanctuary state of Illinois, when an animal from Venezuela, who snuck into the country illegally during Joe President's single term, decided to shoot her in the head, killing her on the spot.

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SAY HER NAME: Sheridan Gorman



Sheridan, an 18-year-old college student, was reportedly M*RDERED in Chicago by Jose Medina-Medina, an ILLEGAL ALIEN.



Medina was released into the country by the Biden administration in 2023. He was then arrested and released one month later for… pic.twitter.com/CQw1fckBMy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 23, 2026

The alleged murderer, Jose Medina-Medina, slunk from the shadows wearing a mask. Gorman and her friends tried to flee when Medina-Medina fired a single shot into Gorman's head. The Chicago Police Department (CDP) followed the shooter via security cameras to an apartment building, where he was located and arrested shortly thereafter.

Previously, Medina-Medina was apprehended sneaking into the country in May 2023, but the Joe Biden administration immediately released him. He was picked up a few months later for shoplifting at a Macy's, but was again let go.

FACT-O-RAMA! When Medina-Medina was arrested for shoplifting in 2023, criminals were "allowed" to steal up to $1,000 worth of swag before their thievery was to be considered a felony. In December of 2024, that threshold was lowered to $300.

Response to the shooting was swift and mostly silent.

Illinois' billionaire, globalist governor, JB Pritzker, remained quiet for more than four days, until Monday, when his office released a statement about "thoughts" (but no prayers) to the family and friends who are grieving Gorman's death, and attacking President Donald Trump for "politicizing" yet another senseless murder that a thug who shouldn't have been in the U.S. and found "sanctuary" in Chicago committed.

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The Chicago Tribune broke out the "Maryland man" diversion subterfuge and "forgot" Medina-Medina isn't an American citizen:

Chicago police have arrested a 25-year-old Rogers Park man in connection with Thursday’s fatal shooting of Loyola University freshman Sheridan Gorman, according to records obtained by the Tribune.https://t.co/64tx41xAvf — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) March 21, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is asking Chicago authorities to hand Medina-Medina over to them, rather than releasing him back into the society he was lured here to destroy.

It's a beautiful day here in Chicago. The city is the safest it's ever been and people are having a wonderful time. https://t.co/zPBn67WL4T pic.twitter.com/1TewXEgzmp — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) March 23, 2026

Pritzker isn't the only Marxist flunky running cover for the killer.

Chicago Alderman Maria Hadden, who fancies herself as a champion of the "queer and progressive," went public with the really ragged notion that Gorman might kinda sorta have been asking for a bullet to the head by "startling" the shooter.

Maria Hadden, a Chicago Alderwoman and a self-described "queer & progressive champion", says Sheridan Gorman was m*rdered because she "might've startled the migrant who k*lled her."



This is who's running your city.pic.twitter.com/mGVGrHvpJe https://t.co/xovoJuw4s9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 23, 2026

In other words, it's been business as usual for the apparatchiks in the protect-the-illegals-at-all-costs industrial complex.

NEVER FORGET-ORAMA! Many people remember 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungary, who was raped for two hours, then murdered by two illegal animals, but few know about Aurelia Choc Cac, 40, who was slaughtered along with her children, 17 and 2, by an illegal miscreant from El Salvador.

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This latest murder got me thinking: How many Americans have illegal immigrants killed thus far this year? Unfortunately, the answer is almost impossible to determine, and that isn't an accident.

The problem is, very few police departments keep track of a killer's immigration status. Worse, many departments refer to Hispanic and Middle Eastern perps as "white," like this felonious fella:

Florida: Shooting near Walt Disney World Resort leaves 3 dead, 29-year-old male suspect, Ahmad Jihad Bojeh, arrested. The suspect was previously accused of attempting to murder a stranger at a gas station, but was acquitted on insanity grounds and released.



Why does the… pic.twitter.com/v0gfWY3BGm — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) January 20, 2026

I suspect those in the mainstream media who refuse to ask a suspected murderer his immigration status are also happy to lie about his race.

NEVER FORGET-O-RAMA! Most Americans know the names Laken Riley and Rachel Morin, both of whom were murdered in broad daylight, but few know about the family of four who were stabbed to death, one of them four years old and one of them only two years old, in New York State.

Fortunately, there are folks out there trying to keep score.

Americanskilledbyillegals.org has a long, alphabetical list of victims whom illegals murdered. I tried to count, but reached #300 before getting through all the last names that start with the letter "C."

I also follow an X page named @howmanyare2many for updates regarding illegal immigrants and their murderous march from sea to shining sea, but again, they don't have the number of people whom illegals have murdered either, thanks again to the Operation Mockingbird media mudpuppies.

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HUNCH-O-RAMA! I suspect the media, and even some police departments in blue states, purposely do not gather immigration data so that the true number of crimes committed by "asylum seekers" can't be accurately determined.

I searched "how many Americans were killed by illegal immigrants in 2026," and "oddly," I received more articles about idiots whom ICE killed for acting like idiots.

So how many Americans have been killed by illegals in 2026? We have no idea.

What we do have is this article by PJ Media's own Scott Pinsker:

Related: How Much Was the Government LYING About the Illegal Immigrant Crime Wave?

Scott surmises, based on the noted crimes that illegals committed in Tennessee (yes, Tennessee actually gathered immigration data on people arrested for various crimes), that illegals killed no fewer than 3,087 people nationwide in 2025.

Again, true stats are hard to determine, especially considering most of America's big, blue toilet towns solve so few murders.

In 2020, the CPD "cleared" 45% of murder cases. By 2025, that number exploded to 71% of cases solved, though a vast majority of those did not result in an arrest, and were listed as "closed" anyway. How is that possible?

In a desperate bid to improve his image, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has decided not to prosecute most of the cases where the cops believe they have identified a perp, but the state's attorney refuses to prosecute them.

If you want the actual clearance number in Chicago, it's more like 23%.

Why would Johnson want to avoid prosecuting and imprisoning murderers? Because it's racist!

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Chicago Mayor Johnson: "We cannot jail our way out of vioIent crime… it's racist"



pic.twitter.com/YjzGcK2ref — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 23, 2026

"Is there any good news, KDJ?" Yep!

The United States saw the lowest murder rate in 125 years in 2025.

I'm sure it had nothing to do with the Trump administration driving 1.6 million illegals out of our country last year; nor does it involve Trump sending the National Guard into the big, blue toilet towns that have been killing fields, and keep the citizens, most of them black, safer than they've likely ever been.

Remember, it doesn't have to be this way, and you can make a difference.

We can take back our nation from the wave of communist crimes by sticking together.

When you support PJ Media, you keep free speech alive. Do you think CNN is going to talk about the murders and rapes committed by illegals? Not a chance. But PJ Media will, for as long as we can.

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