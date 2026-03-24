The Morning Briefing: ICE at the Airports Is One of Trump's More Brilliant Moves

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning friends. Free crab cakes will be provided to everyone who attends the sunrise rage-yodel session.

As we rush headlong towards what will probably be some very weird midterm elections, I firmly believe that the Republicans should be running as the party of law and order. The Democrats have been squirrelly on that issue ever since the Obama years, but have gotten really weak about it in the last year. They have to oppose everything President Trump and his administration do, of course, which includes getting violent scumbags off the streets and out of the country.

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A key part of that opposition has been the ongoing, deliberate demonization of the agents of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The Democrats praise criminals and treat ICE agents as if they're the lawbreakers. It truly is an exercise in insanity over there on the left. This is from something Matt wrote yesterday:

As PJ Media previously reported, over the weekend, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries went on CNN and literally claimed ICE agents would kill people at airports. “The last thing that the American people need are for untrained ICE agents to be deployed at airports all across the country, potentially to brutalize or, in some instances, kill them,” Jeffries said. And he wasn’t alone. Senator Richard Blumenthal piled on with his own apocalyptic vision, claiming, “ICE agents at airports will only aggravate delays & lines—disrupting checks, interrogating travelers, dragging parents from children, detaining citizens, brutalizing families, shooting & even killing.”

I don't know who the Democrats think this is a good look for. It's as if all they want to do is stir up the voters who are already voting for them. Joe and Edna Swing Voter in Flyover, USA probably aren't down the idea that federal agents want to kill them.

When President Trump first said that he would deploy ICE agents to airports to fill in gaps left by unpaid Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents, Democrats immediately began falling all over themselves. The president is always thinking four steps ahead of the Democrats and all they've got is reactive flailing. They have been trying to keep travelers miserable and blame Republicans for the lack of TSA funding, but everybody has internet and the Dems are not that great with messaging anymore.

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This is from Victoria:

Only Trump can find leverage in the Democrats' TSA defunding — turning those broke, unpaid TSA agents and the disastrously long lines at the nation's airports into a teachable, brilliant, GOTCHA moment to behold. When Democrats figure out what hit them, they'll be so tattooed with this disaster, even the leftist screechers will lead the effort to restore TSA funding. Things will change soon because local media in the woke cities are covering the increasing freak out by leftists because Donald Trump is replacing missing, unpaid, TSA agents with paid, and perhaps even masked, ICE agents to help process passengers.

This should play out like another instance of Trump playing 4-D chess while the Democrats are just learning checkers. Despite all of the lying about the president by the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media, the Trump 47 administration doesn't let any of the false narratives get legs. This is because they are proactively doing things that are good for the country while the Democrats can only keep reassuring people that they hate President Trump. That's the only policy they have now.

It's a lot of fun watching President Trump make the Democrats dance. Reading about it in the MSM is always an intense exposure to pathological denial. The dystopian fiction that the leftists are living in is intensely awful. Thankfully, none of it is real.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

03/23/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, MARCH 24, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Spectrum

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Post

Secondary Print: Politico

Radio: FOX

New Media: Lindell TV



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



10:00 AM THE FIRST LADY delivers Opening Remarks at the Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit

State Department

Pre-Credentialed Media



1:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Swearing-In Ceremony for the Secretary of Homeland Security

Oval Office

White House Press Pool



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



5:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time

Oval Office

Closed Press

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