Melika Azizi Could Become the Martyr Who Spurs the Iranian People Into Action

Unconfirmed rumors suggest that the Iranian regime has executed 18-year-old Melika Azizi for the crime of "moharebeh," which means waging war against God. How did she commit this crime? By standing up for human rights in Iran and protesting. While there is a chance these rumors are false and Azizi is still alive, the truth is that no one knows what has happened to her since her arrest in January as part of the government’s crackdown on widespread citizen protests against the country’s current leadership.

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Given the way the Iranian regime operates, it could be years — or never — before Azizi’s fate is revealed.

On March 21, the Islamic regime did confirm that Azizi received the death sentence for taking a stand and speaking out against the Iranian government’s repression.

According to the news site Catholic 365, during her trial, Azizi told the Iranian judge: “You let so many young people bleed. How can I remain silent? I don't care. Just kill me."

Melika Azizi’s execution was confirmed few days ago 😔 she’s only 18



There’s sources saying she was executed. If anyone has verified information, please share 💔



She is reportedly held in Lakan prison in Rasht.

She was beaten,even in court, after telling the judge:



“You’ve… pic.twitter.com/S24QKtYcTr — 👑 Darya 🇮🇷🇦🇺 (@yaroomanian) March 23, 2026

Azizi’s mother reportedly said, "Melika's only crime was not staying silent. She said we can't stay quiet while our youth's blood is being spilled….Even if they take away my title as a mother, no one can take away my love for my child. Be her voice. Do not be silent."

The Iranian regime is reported to have slaughtered over 30,000–40,000 protestors to quell the uprising, which appears to continue to fester just beneath the surface, as the U.S. and Israel have waged war against the Islamic regime in Iran. Now, that government is in the phase of making examples out of some of the most well-known and beloved young protestors.

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The government is exploiting each arrest and death sentence for maximum publicity value to send a message to its people. That said, if the U.S. and Israeli attacks soften the Iranian regime enough, its practice of publicizing these trials and executions could backfire on it.

The Iranian government hanged one of its most promising young competitive wrestlers on March 19. Saleh Mohammadi, 19, was a promising member of the Iranian national wrestling team when he and two others were baselessly accused of being the ones to throw Molotov cocktails at a regime police officer, knocking him off of his motorcycle. A protest mob then surrounded the officer and killed him, but the Iranian government charged Mohammadi, Saeed Davoudi, 22, and Mehdi Ghasemi (mid-20s) with the killing.

19-year-old champion wrestler Saleh Mohammadi executed by Iran in a public hanging.



Mohammadi, Mehdi Ghasemi, and Saeed Davoudi were executed as part of Iran's brutal crackdown on protests.



According to human rights groups, Mohammadi was tortured to confess "to the capital… pic.twitter.com/L1ycjiw2P1 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 19, 2026

Catholic 365 recounted other relatively recent situations where the Iranian regime imposed the death penalty on its own youths for things that in America aren’t even crimes.

“In 2022 Iran's Sharia Police beat a 22yr old girl Mahsa Amini to death for not wearing a burka,” the news site wrote. More recently, the government “chopped a 15yr old boy’s head off” for playing with a handheld game during Islamic prayer time.

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When Azizi was put on trial, she had the option of remaining silent. She refused. Meanwhile the Iranian people are taking note. They know which governments of the world have abandoned them, and which ones are trying to create an environment where they can be free once again.

18 year old Melika Azizi has been sentenced to death for opposing the Islamic Regime.



Yet she remained defiant, telling the court: “You’ve let so many children bleed. How can I stay silent?”



So, to all Western liberals:



Watch and learn.

THIS is what real bravery looks like. pic.twitter.com/B9FNfkJmcO — Samantha Smith (@SamanthaTaghoy) March 23, 2026

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