Children’s YouTube Star Ms. Rachel Says 'I Am Political' Amid ICE Facility Fight

YouTube and Netflix children's content creator Ms. Rachel has decided to set aside her championing of Hamas-led Palestine over Israel to join in the radical leftist crusade against President Donald Trump and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. Apparently, corrupting the minds of America's youth with left-wing ideology leaves her a lot of free time, so why not use it to work against the safety of our city streets by supporting criminal illegals?

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On one of the most recent episodes of her content, Ms. Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Anne Accurso, did a video chat interview with an immigrant child who federal immigration officials are currently holding at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center located in South Texas.

Accurso found the 9-year-old boy, Deiver Henao Jimenez, to be sullen because he wasn't able to take part in his school's spelling bee. Man, those bleeding heart types are true masters of emotional manipulation, aren't they? What they don't want you to know about is all of the violent illegal alien offenders out on the street committing heinous crimes like murder, rape, and child sex trafficking. In other words, they cover the facts and pull people's heart strings by presenting only half the story.

“It was unbelievably surreal to see this sweet little face and feel like I was on a call with somebody who’s in jail,” Accurso said in an interview with NBC News. “It broke me, and it was something I never thought I’d encounter in life.”

“We’re trying to get a child out of a jail to do a spelling bee,” she proclaimed. “I just never thought those words would go together.” Accurso has also spoken with several other individuals ICE holds at the same location.

The children's content creator also accused the center of serving bad food to the children and mistreating those it holds on immigration violations. The Department of Homeland Security has denied the allegations. And it doesn't end there. Accurso also claims that the center is abusing a 5-year-old named Gael, who NBC News claims is experiencing medical issues and needs treatment.

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“Imagine if your child hadn’t pooped in nine days,” Accurso said during the interview. “This is not normal. This is an important medical situation. Treating a child this way is a crime. It’s neglect and child abuse.”

Randy Clark, who worked for the U.S. Border Patrol for over three decades, said the Dilley facility has separate dorms for individual families that provide them with privacy from unrelated detainees. He also noted the facility has no locks on the doors in that part of the complex.

“In 2019, I toured and spoke with staff and they showed me an on-campus school that offered education services for those school aged children being detained, along with a medical and dental facility,” Clark continued. He also spoke about the amenities the facility provides to those detained there.

The facility provides 24-hour access to snacks, a cafeteria serving three meals a day, an indoor gymnasium complete with basketball courts, and an area the staff uses as a movie theater. Female detainees have access to a hair salon, and the facility provides free child care so they can leave the kids while making use of the service. The facility also includes a library with a law section containing works in multiple languages and a video game room for kids to use any time they wish.

President Trump introduced most of these amenities during his first term, but then Joe Biden came in and wasted no time winding down some of those contracts.

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“Last I heard the school, with certified teachers, would be re-opening soon and that may have happened,” Clark pointed out. “All the dorms and facilities have signs and pathways marked with theme park cartoon-like animals so residents who speak multiple languages can find their way through the campus more easily."

He then said that there are no armed guards inside and the residents are free to move about. In other words, those inside the center are receiving better treatment than most low-income Americans. To summarize, Ms. Rachel is full of it.

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