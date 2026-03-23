BREAKING: Senate Votes on Markwayne Mullin for DHS Secretary

Sarah Anderson | 8:54 PM on March 23, 2026
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

It's official: The United States Senate has voted for Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin to replace Kristi Noem as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary, making him the newest member of the Donald Trump administration.               

Advertisement

The Senate vote, which was 54 to 45, was largely along party lines. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) voted against his nomination, making him the only Republican to do so, while Senators John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) voted in favor of Mullin. Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) did not vote at all.                    

The chamber erupted into loud cheers and applause after the votes were counted and announced. 

Advertisement

If you'll recall, last week, during Mullin's hearing, Paul accused him of having "anger issues" and said he didn't think he'd set a good example for the law enforcement officials — including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol agents — he would oversee as part of the position.             

Mullin was chosen by Trump after the president dismissed Noem from her duties earlier this month. The junior senator from Oklahoma has been a staunch Trump supporter from day one.               

Mullin is a Tusla, Oklahoma, native and member of the Cherokee Nation. In high school, he was a wrestler, which earned him a scholarship to Missouri Valley College. Unfortunately, while he was in college, his father's health declined, and he had to drop out to take over the family business. He eventually earned an associate degree in applied science in plumbing from the Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. 

When he took over his father's business, it only had a handful of employees. Within a decade and a half, he'd grown it to become the largest plumbing company in Oklahoma. Mullin eventually went on to start or own several other businesses  He and his wife have six children, including two they adopted. And I didn't know this until just now, but Mullin was professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter for a while.  

Advertisement

His lack of formal education is something Democrats have held against him, but quite frankly, I'd take the MMA guy who can grow a business like that over any Democrat with 50 degrees every day of the week. 

Mullin will have his work cut out for him at DHS. The agency is currently shut down due to the Democrats in Congress’ inability to act like adults.

Want to support conservative media? You can do so by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. It's less than $20 for the entire year, and you get some cool perks too. We can't wait to have you! 

Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson is a Georgia-based freelance writer and journalist, specializing in foreign policy, with a passion for Latin America and the Caribbean.  

When she's not writing, you can find her chasing animals on her small hobby farm, swimming every chance she gets, traveling, gardening, reading, or yelling at a Georgia Bulldogs or Atlanta Falcons football game like any good Southerner. 

You might also catch her watching State Department briefings to unwind.  

Email Sarah at [email protected].

Read more by Sarah Anderson

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DHS MARKWAYNE MULLIN RAND PAUL SENATE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Recommended

It Gets Much Worse: Code Pink's Cuban Commie Vacation Hits a New Low Sarah Anderson
4D Chess: Trump Postpones Destroying Iran’s Power Plants — and His Master Plan for Victory Emerges Scott Pinsker
Paramount+ Puts Gay Star Trek Out of Its Misery Matt Margolis
Schumer’s Simple Question Problem David Manney
Melika Azizi Could Become the Martyr Who Spurs the Iranian People Into Action Tim O'Brien
Trump Backs Republicans Into a Corner on Election Integrity Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Are You Ready for the Dems' 2028 Presidential Childhood Trauma Olympics?
50 Years Since Star Wars Began, and Yes, We’re All Old Now
MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay
Advertisement