Sunday and Monday Iran War Updates From Rabbi Michael Barclay

Shavuah tov. May this new week bring a full and final defeat to Iran and its proxies, and bring a lasting peace to Israel.

(Before getting into what has happened over the last 48 hours, I owe a personal apology to everyone who read update #21, the last email update. I included a commentary on the Torah portion of the week, except that I truly messed up and commented on the wrong Torah portion! Please, please forgive me. Although it's a good commentary, it was not about this week's portion. I guess that's what happens when I write too many nights in a row at 3:00 or 4:00 in the morning. Again, please forgive me.)

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This weekend has been marked by an extremely dangerous event. Iran successfully attacked the Dimona nuclear facility in Israel. There is apparently no serious damage to the reactor, but at least 34 people were seriously injured and are now under care. Israel is currently evaluating why the interceptor missile did not stop the Iranian attack, and this is obviously very concerning.

Additionally, a coordinated barrage of missiles from Hezbollah and Iran on Sunday hit the southern city of Arad, collapsing buildings and wounding at least 75 people.

The Israeli Cabinet scheduled an emergency meeting on Sunday night to assess how and why this happened and determine what to do in response. IDF spokesman Gen. Defrin said that the attacks do not represent a new threat, and "the air defense systems operated but did not intercept the missile, will investigate the incident and learn from it. This is not a special or unfamiliar type of munition." What has been announced by Israel so far regarding military plans is that they are going to be doing intense "overnight attacks through all combat zones.”

But the fact that these barrages, composed of illegal cluster bomb warheads, are starting to get through to Israel is extremely disconcerting. This is one of the worst attacks on Israel, and Iran is using it as a propaganda opportunity to make threats.

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Commander of the Iranian Air and Space Force in the Revolutionary Guards, Moosavi said, “From now on, Iran's missiles control the skies of Israel. We have found a new method and tactic of launches that surprised the commanders of Israel and the U.S.A. We proved this tonight with the continuous launches towards southern Israel. His words were echoed by the speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Ghalibaf: “If Israel is unable to intercept the missiles over its most secure area in Dimona, then it seems we are entering a new phase in the war - the skies of Israel are undefended. It is time to implement pre-prepared plans.”

Iran continues to make threats, demonstrating their willingness to destroy everything and to remind us all that the concept of "mutually assured destruction" is entirely meaningless to its theology. An Iranian military source threatened that "if the U.S. carries out its threats regarding military aggression on Kharg Island, it will face an unprecedented response compared to the surprises of the past 21 days." He claimed that "the situation for the Americans could become much more complicated when there is a possibility that the security situation will slip into additional maritime routes like Bab el-Mandeb (in the Yemen area). If the Americans attack Kharg Island, Iran will burn all the facilities in the region." The Islamic regime of Iran doesn't care about the future, or anyone's life or wellbeing: their enemies or their own citizens. They care exclusively about creating a worldwide caliphate, and are grateful to die if they can kill others in the process of seeking that goal.

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I recall a line by Michael Caine in The Dark Knight, as he tries to get Bruce Wayne to understand the focused insanity of the Joker. "Some men aren’t looking for anything logical. They can’t be bought, bullied, reasoned, or negotiated with. Some men just want to watch the world burn."

Western nations and cultures need to recognize that this statement is an accurate truth about the Islamic regime of Iran. They just want to watch the world burn in order to achieve their goal of either worldwide destruction in honor of Allah or a worldwide caliphate. If we want to survive, we must understand their commitment to their goal of conquest.

May the Holy One protect us from this evil that worships death and destruction; May the State of Israel, the land of Israel, and especially the people of Israel be protected and remain safe; and may we all have the courage to recognize evil in all of its manifestations both domestically and internationally, and to act with the guidance of the Holy One and His Presence (the Ruach HaKodesh and the Shechinah) to stop evil from overwhelming the world.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

March 22, 2026

4th of Nisan, 5786

This war is being fought not only in the Middle East, but around the world, as anti-Israel terrorist groups attack civilian locations like schools and hospitals. Four ambulances belonging to the Jewish rescue organization Hatzolah Northwest were set on fire in the Golders Green neighborhood of London, in what is clearly an antisemitic incident. The ambulances were parked outside a synagogue in a neighborhood with a large Jewish population. According to security camera footage from the scene, seen by CNN, three masked individuals arrived at the vehicles and set them on fire.

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Iran continues its coordinated barrages, oblivious to any civilian injuries as missiles with multiple split warheads continue to be launched, causing chaos in the most innocuous areas. There were also additional launches from Iran toward the northern region of Israel that fell on Lebanese territory, marking the first time since the war broke out.

According to Reuters, the IRGC issued another threat toward the United States amid the ultimatum President Donald Trump set for opening the Strait of Hormuz, stating in a declaration: "We are determined to respond to any threat with the same level it produces in terms of deterrence. If you, the U.S. military, strike our electricity, we will strike electricity. In the event of an attack on energy facilities, Iran will respond against Israel's energy facilities and by striking energy facilities in the region that supply electricity to American bases."

Iran's random attacks are starting to really anger other Arab nations. Anwar Gargash, Senior Advisor to the President of the United Arab Emirates, says the war should not end with another ceasefire. “The war must not end with yet another ceasefire — the event must conclude with the containment of the nuclear threat, the drones, the missiles, and Iranian bullying in the Strait of Hormuz.”

And Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam says Lebanon has dropped the concept of prohibiting negotiations with Israel and is working to form a comprehensive national delegation for that purpose. He says there is still no agenda for negotiations, accuses Hezbollah of trying to divert attention from accountability, says it is not the Lebanese people’s duty to avenge Khamenei, confirms implementation is underway to remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from Lebanon, and says Lebanon will not be used as a platform to harm anyone.

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Trump has given Iran an ultimatum to release and open up the Strait of Hormuz, or American combat Israeli, and similarly, other nations might help, and force it open. His ultimatum ends on Wednesday, so we'll see where that all leads. It is still my hope and prayer that this world will be finished in Israel will be totally safe before the end of Passover in a little less than a month, although now some commentators believe it will go past that date.

When we pray for healing for people, we often pray for their speedy and complete healing. That is for the individual. But right now, faced with this existential threat from Iran internationally and all of the Jew-haters domestically, we must be stalwart in our courage and be proactive to fight the darkness of this world with the light.

May the light of God bless us all, and create a safe Israel in all ways.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

March 23, 2026

5th of Nisan, 5786

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