It Gets Much Worse: Code Pink's Cuban Commie Vacation Hits a New Low

On Sunday, I wrote about how Code Pink and a bunch of other worthless commies went to Cuba after they put together the "Nuestra América Convoy," which describes itself as a humanitarian group but is really just some sort of anti-Trump, pro-Cuban regime operation. Cuba's "president," Miguel Díaz-Canel, rolled out the red carpet at a convention center, and then the group stayed in a five-star well-lit hotel. I say "well-lit' because no one else on the island has power, yet oddly this hotel and convention center do.

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Related: Code Pink’s Cuban Commie Vacation: Lights, Luxury, and Zero Shame

The convoy also threw themselves a little concert — again, with plenty of electricity to go around — but this wasn't some sort of opportunity for them to raise money for the Cuban people they claimed they were heading down to support or anything. It was an opportunity to shout things like "F*ck Trump" and "Free Palestine." I have no data on this, but I'm guessing most Cubans don't give two cents about Palestine at the moment. They just want electricity so they can eat, study, have water, and keep their sick relatives alive in hospitals.

Call it poverty porn. Call it a communist safari or theme park. Call it the poor people petting zoo. I've heard every name under the sun from the Cuban exile community here in the United States. The only thing I can think to call it is one of the most grotesque, exploitative spectacles I've ever witnessed.

The Cuban people are starving. They have no power or water and limited medical care. They kids can't do their schoolwork. The adults can't make a living wage. People are dying. Life-saving services — like oxygen, dialysis, incubators, and ventilators — are unstable. But these... worthless humans are down there partying like it's 1959. And believe me, I'm being generous when I say "worthless humans," but my editors won't allow me to say what I really want to call them.

First up is this guy Hasan Piker. I was not familiar with him until he decided to show up in Cuba and not only exploit the situation on the ground there, but broadcast his little podcast or livestream or whatever it is he does from the fancy hotel where he's staying. I have since learned more about him and not just the fact that if you look up the term "punchable face," you'll probably find his picture somewhere.

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The Marxist Piker was born in New Jersey to Turkish parents, but raised as a Muslim in Turkey. He's 34 years old, he's a far left influencer, and he has one of the most subscribed-to channels on Twitch. He's a big Bernie Sanders fan, yet, like his idol, he's worth millions and just wants socialism for everyone else. He was literally wearing a $700 shirt while he walked the streets. It would take the average working Cuban years to buy something like that.

He also apparently abuses his dog.

So, as I said, this dude decided to waste power by broadcasting from his Cuban hotel on Sunday and letting us all know that the Cuban people simply love having no food or power.

Allow me to share with you one of the most ignorant, privileged quotes I've ever heard come out of someone's mouth:

It's incredible. It's truly one of my favorite places officially...it's remarkable. The people's resilience is remarkable. There is, I mean, there's like rolling blackouts that take place throughout the day, every day, all around the country, right? Eleven million people. But today is a beautiful day out here, 75 degrees, sunny — people are partying, people are partying in the f*cking streets. I don't know if it's like an island mindset — I don't know if that has something to do with it; I'm sure it has something to do with it — but, like, they're just chilling.

First of all, you vile piece human garbage, the people aren't just "chilling" in the streets. They're outside because they have no air conditioning, water, or ways to cook inside. This isn't a party. It's not an "island mindset." It's desperation. This idiot makes it sound like he just wandered up to an all-inclusive resort in Jimmy Buffett land.

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I'm going to share the video so you can see his punchable face in action (keep in mind, he's broadcasting this from a room with lights and AC):

Hasan Piker says the Cuban people like not having electricity (while staying in Cuba's exclusive hotel with power) pic.twitter.com/0UxFc1qUZI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 22, 2026

But it gets even worse. Multiple sources reported that these worthless humans were approaching young children in the streets of Cuba and asking them to smile, wave, dance, and act like they were having fun in exchange for cookies and candy, so they could film it for their propaganda. In some of the videos, you can hear Cuban adults complaining. Many people are posting on social media not to let your kids go near the worthless ones.

THE WORLD NEEDS TO SEE THIS 🇨🇺



Members of the VIP flotilla of Pablo Iglesias and Hasan Piker throw food at Cuban children to dance while they record videos for their social networks.



The man recording is saying, how disrespectful is taking advantage of the misery of the Cuban… https://t.co/hJv9T5Ae7B pic.twitter.com/QNe5dlGWCY — Reynier de la Torre (@ReynierDeLaTor1) March 22, 2026

La flotilla comunista usando los niños cubanos como propaganda



Hijos de pvtas 😡😡



Habana 🇨🇺 pic.twitter.com/MG2hWaThke — Javi🇨🇺 (@JaviXCubaLibre) March 22, 2026

I have an idea. Why don't these worthless people go to the prisons and talk to the child political prisoners who are locked up because they protested the regime? The Castros are not above detaining young children for having a voice, and several are currently detained.

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But no, these folks are too busy propping up the regime. Spanish politician Pablo Iglesias interviewed Díaz-Canel, who told him that the members of the Cuban military who were protecting Nicolás Maduro were heroes, because they "were able to outnumber, out-technical, and outgun an elite United States force, in a situation of surprise."

Sure, Miguel. Yes, that's totally what happened:

🔥🚨BREAKING: This is all that remains of Maduro’s Cuban security guards.



Their remains have arrived in Havana. pic.twitter.com/wXRoylNX2Q — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) January 15, 2026

The group also took a little tour in these electric vehicles, while singing the Cuban song "Guantanamera." Keep in mind that a couple of weeks ago, I shared video of young children crying in school because they have no transportation and are so physically tired from walking miles to get there every day that they can't concentrate on their studies.

La izquierda internacional se está pegando unas vacaciones revolucionarias en #Cuba... se mueven entre las ruinas de La Habana como en safari por la selva cantando la Guantanamera.



Los verás haciendo fotos aesthetic para sus posteos en instagram... es increíble. pic.twitter.com/P65e5FNJwG — Mag Jorge Castro🇨🇺 (@MagJorgeCastro) March 20, 2026

Thankfully, the Cuban people themselves are continuing to find ways to show the truth of their situation, and they know exactly whose fault it is.

Here's a video a Cuban man took of the worthless humans' hotel vs. the rest of the country:

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🚨 Cuban man confronts Code Pink activists staying at a hotel in Cuba…



While they enjoy electricity from a generator, nearly the entire country is in the dark during a nationwide blackout.



pic.twitter.com/3yXwwBpHAV — Ashley (TeamTrump47) (@TeamTrump47) March 22, 2026

And I've lost count — I want to say Sunday was night 16 — but the people are continuing to take to the streets to protest and start fires. I wonder if Piker wandered out of his hotel to ask if they were merely having some kind of "island mindset" bonfire and to please pass the rum.

🇨🇺🔥 Cuba está prendida fuego en estos momentos.



Esto es en la zona del Municipio Playa en La Habana. La gente ya no quiere resistir las miserias de la dictadura.



Se reportan protestas en varios puntos de la capital. Algunas zonas llevan más de 30 horas sin electricidad. pic.twitter.com/MvEmcbBeQe — Agustín Antonetti (@agusantonetti) March 23, 2026

Some say the regime even placed armed guards at the hotel at night because it was afraid that the protesters would try to enter to use the electricity.

🚨 #BREAKING

Claims say Cuban authorities deployed armed security to a five-star hotel amid fears of protests over electricity use. https://t.co/mKZ7xuJggv pic.twitter.com/TZEM51WULd — TheOpinionDesk (@TheOpinion84510) March 22, 2026

Meanwhile, I'm seeing more and more "Long live Trump" graffiti popping up all over the island. I bet the worthless humans don't put that in their propaganda.

Cuba 🇨🇺

Continúan apareciendo grafitis de

"Viva Trump" y "Abajo Canel" pic.twitter.com/53AHpRDNIU — Mayra Dominguez (@MayraDo57466678) March 22, 2026

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