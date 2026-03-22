Code Pink’s Cuban Commie Vacation: Lights, Luxury, and Zero Shame

For months, I've been documenting the humanitarian crisis in Cuba. The country suffers blackouts daily. People are turning to wood and charcoal to cook and have to store water. What little food is available spoils. School days are disrupted and even canceled. Hospitals have postponed thousands of procedures. Blackouts disrupt life-saving health services, like dialysis, oxygen, and incubators for newborns. Babies, children, and the elderly have died from treatable health issues due to lack of basic healthcare supplies.

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Donald Trump has blocked the flow of oil to the nation, and many blame him for all of this, but that's a farce. Those who do are either politically motivated or just plain ignorant. This has been going on for a long, long time. As a matter of fact, the United States is the only country getting humanitarian aid to the people right now because it's going through Catholic charities. Other countries, like Mexico, are sending it to the regime, and it never actually sees the people who it's meant for.

So, last week, this "Nuestra América Convoy," which describes itself as a "humanitarian" group that is "mobilizing to Cuba, bringing critical humanitarian aid for its people," began its journey to the communist island. The convoy is made up of some of the most worthless people on the planet, including but not limited to Medea Benjamin, Jodie Evans, and the rest of the Code Pink garbage; Isra Hirsi, Ilhan Omar's daughter (whose father is also potentially her uncle), whose job is "environmental activist"; Spanish politician Pablo Iglesias; and obnoxious commie influencers like Hasan Piker, who, fun fact, showed up wearing a pair of glasses that experts estimated would take the average Cuban nine years to be able to afford. I did not know who Piker was until today, but I find just listening to him speak irritating.

Communist Marxist, Hasan Piker complains how AT&T has shut down his account because he was using too much data in Cuba and therefore, he fears for his safety in Cuba. pic.twitter.com/xu1CTurkCv — CyberBoy (@BenHanan_) March 21, 2026

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It's kind of funny, but if you look at their website, it says "So join us in Havana, and support our efforts to secure critical aid for homes, hospitals, schools, and families in need," but most of the rest of it is about being anti-Trump.

Anyway, this group supposedly brought over 6,000 pounds of "humanitarian aid" with them, though who knows where that will end up — the Mexican aid is currently sold in bulk in military stores where you can only buy it if you have mucho U.S. dollars. Code Pink and the rest of the worthless humans were too busy throwing themselves a luxurious "free Cuba" party to care.

The convoy is staying at the Gran Hotel Bristol Melia, where rooms can set you back up to $502 per night, and where, ironically, there is plenty of food and power. Have a look:

Salen imágenes del hotel donde se quedan los activistas de izquierdas que fueron a visitar Cuba.



Es el único edificio con energía eléctrica en el país, mientras millones de cubanos no tienen energía.pic.twitter.com/VNCJdmMQAs — Informe Orwell (@InformeOrwell) March 22, 2026

🚨BREAKING: Footage from outside the hotel in Cuba where the communist flotilla, Pablo Iglesias, Hasan Piker, Code Pink, and other useful idiots and VIP propagandists lounge in comfort while Cubans are left in the dark during a nationwide blackout.



The entire island is without… pic.twitter.com/wxbxO9OaiD — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 22, 2026

To put that in perspective, this is how many Cubans cook their food (and note that both of these photos are from long before Trump was blocking oil):

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#Cuba 🇨🇺

Cocina elaborada en el 2025 con tecnología socialista. 👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/fAXDp1N6AU — Mayra Dominguez (@MayraDo57466678) April 10, 2025

Holguín, Cuba 🇨🇺



Una madre cubana cocinando en plena calle como en la era medieval



Así se sobrevive en el paraíso comunista cubano pic.twitter.com/WDsRZrjsn3 — Javi🇨🇺 (@JaviXCubaLibre) May 25, 2024

As if that wasn't bad enough, these morons held a big power-hogging concert at Pabellón Cuba on Saturday, which happens to be the day the country suffered another near total blackout, which, if my sources are correct, happened mid-concert. Yet, somehow, the band kept singing and playing music. That band was Kneecap, an Irish hip-hop trio from Belfast, Northern Ireland. And while I say they were singing and playing music, it sounds like they were doing a lot of shouting "Free Cuba, free Palestine, f*ck Trump, and f*ck Netanyahu!" Some are even blaming the concert for the blackout.

Did CodePinks humanitarian festival cause a blackout in Havana, Cuba? pic.twitter.com/OtSQUCgNfm — CyberBoy (@BenHanan_) March 22, 2026

It would have literally helped Cuba more if they all stayed home and just shipped whatever humanitarian aid they had there.



What the fuck was the point of this lol pic.twitter.com/BsDLnV2a7u — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 🇮🇷 ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) March 22, 2026

While I can't confirm this myself, some people on X are posting that at one hospital, several people who were on ventilators died during this last blackout, while the worthless were dancing and throwing their humanitarian party. You can't hate these people enough.

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Of course, the Cuban "president," Miguel Díaz-Canel, welcomed the worthless humans with open arms and posed for pictures with them at the Havana Convention Center. Cuban exiles and opposition are claiming these leftist groups are treating their homeland like a safari or amusement park, and they're rightfully offended. I'm offended on their behalf.

Meanwhile, the idea that Trump and Marco Rubio plan to free Cuba is picking up support. Argentine President Javier Milei spoke at CPAC Hungary and claimed that he believes we'll see a free Cuba by "mid-year." Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.), who has Cuban roots herself, suggests that the United States should entertain the idea of making Cuba a U.S. territory like Puerto Rico. I kind of like that idea myself, and I know many of you have emailed me suggesting the same.

Down on the island, the regime continues to show signs that it knows the end is coming too. On Sunday, Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio appeared on Meet the Press, and he said that the Cuban military is preparing for the "possibility of military aggression." This is the same kind of talk we heard from Nicolás Maduro in the months leading up to January 3, as well. While Trump and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson have said military intervention is unlikely, if it does get to that point, well, we saw what happened to the members of the Cuban military guarding Maduro. They came home in tiny boxes:

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🔥🚨BREAKING: This is all that remains of Maduro’s Cuban security guards.



Their remains have arrived in Havana. pic.twitter.com/wXRoylNX2Q — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) January 15, 2026

Code Pink and the worthless humans convoy set out to make Trump look bad — make no mistake, they care nothing about the Cuban people — but ultimately, all they really did was show just how terrible the regime is and how they're living lives of luxury while destroying the lives of everyone else in the country. The end is near.

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