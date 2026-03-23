Biden’s CIA Reportedly Cast Pro-Family Americans Under Extremism Suspicion

Remember that time when the FBI, under direction from the Biden administration, labeled Catholics who attended the Latin Mass as potential "violent extremists" in a leaked document? The declaration utterly astounded Catholics, Christians, and conservatives. And if you didn't think it could get any worse, you were wrong, because the Trump administration has unearthed another memo, this time from the Central Intelligence Agency, and it's a doozy.

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Under former President Joe Biden, the CIA issued a warning that both "traditional motherhood" and "homemaking" are signs of white extremism. Yes, the radical leftist element within our government believes that if you opt to stay at home to take care of your own children while your husband brings home the bacon, you're probably a vile racist.

If you're a Christian conservative, the left hates your guts and despises everything you believe. They want you silenced. And since we're only six months removed from the assassination of Charlie Kirk, who was honestly the best of us, you can read into that statement what you want.

America First Legal (AFL) published a long thread about the highly disturbing CIA memo, saying, "The intelligence assessment reveals the top-to-bottom bias at Biden's CIA. An agency with critical intelligence responsibilities was spending resources targeting women promoting motherhood."

As a person who considers himself to be deeply spiritual (Catholic to the core), I can't help but feel like the level of hatred, vitriol, and persecution against those who hold traditional values and uphold the beauty and truth of the Latin Mass is somewhat demonically inspired. The attacks are so finely focused on such a specific set of people holding a specific set of beliefs that it's hard for me not to go there.

The memo includes an assessment that focuses on individuals who “believe that their perception of an idealized white European ethnic identity is under attack from people who embody and support multiculturalism and globalization.” Doesn't the memo itself prove their point, though?

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The memo, titled "Women, Advancing White Racially and Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremist Radicalization and Recruitment," runs 11 pages, and the CIA created it in 2021. It opens up by saying, "We assess that female members have been emerging as key players of the transnational white racially and ethnically motivated violent extremist (REMVE) movement, taking on diverse roles to advance white REMVE goals – including the white REMVE view of traditional motherhood – and successfully participating in newer roles in propaganda and recruitment.”

“White REMVEs and their sympathizers have claimed in online posts that it is essential for white families to have as many biological children as possible to counter the rising birthrates among non-white populations; white REMVEs allege that this rise is a conspiracy, which they have termed the ‘great replacement,’ according to an Open Source Enterprise assessment,” the memo continues.

The CIA then laments that so-called REMVE's have "lauded motherhood and homemaking as a woman's most important responsibility." Guess what: God Himself says that's true. Sorry, but I'll take God's Word over a shady government spy agency any day of the week. Now, having said that, those of us who would consider ourselves "traditional" don't mean that a woman can't work outside of the home. Just that family needs to be a top priority. It's the same for a man. This is not controversial.

Thankfully, the Trump administration has retracted the document. "U.S. intelligence agencies exist to protect Americans — not target them," the AFL's post added.

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Gene Hamilton, president of America First Legal, commented on the document, saying, “This is what happens when woke ideology replaces actual threat-based intelligence collection and analysis."

“The Biden administration was obsessed with deconstructing our country,” Hamilton stated. “Motherhood was suspect. Homemaking was suspect. Everyday Americans were suspect. Under the Biden administration, officials turned mainstream American life into a threat profile. We should never forget how deep the rot went.”

“I’m a traditionalist. I honestly believe that a woman should stay home once she has children. And yes, you should have children. Children are wonderful and a blessing,” Legal Insurrectionist's Mary Chastain explained.

This is what the left thinks of those who believe God's way is the best way. Again, they hate you. No matter how "nice" you might be to progressives, they will always harbor animosity toward you so long as you follow Christ and allow the light of the Holy Spirit to shine on them in their filth and darkness.

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