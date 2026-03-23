Democrats Predicted ICE Would Terrorize Airports. That Aged So Very Poorly.

Democrats just can’t help themselves. Give them a microphone and a crazy talking point, and they’ll say anything if they think it hurts President Donald Trump. This time, they tried to convince Americans that President Donald Trump’s deployment of ICE agents to airports would lead to violence, abuse, and even death.

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They couldn’t have been more wrong.

As PJ Media previously reported, over the weekend, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries went on CNN and literally claimed ICE agents would kill people at airports.

“The last thing that the American people need are for untrained ICE agents to be deployed at airports all across the country, potentially to brutalize or, in some instances, kill them,” Jeffries said.

And he wasn’t alone. Senator Richard Blumenthal piled on with his own apocalyptic vision, claiming, “ICE agents at airports will only aggravate delays & lines—disrupting checks, interrogating travelers, dragging parents from children, detaining citizens, brutalizing families, shooting & even killing.”

Blumenthal added, “Brutal, lawless tactics common in communities across the country by masked, unidentified agents, violating basic rights—no way to help TSA or travelers.”

If you took these guys at their word, you’d expect airports to resemble war zones by now. Travelers cowering. Families torn apart. Agents running wild. Death and mayhem.

So what actually happened?

At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport—one of the busiest in the world—things initially looked rough. Lines stretched out the doors, and wait times reportedly hit as long as nine hours. A mess, no question.

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And then ICE showed up.

And instead of chaos, something very inconvenient for Democrats occurred: things got better.

A lot better, actually.

CNN’s own Ryan Young was on the ground covering the situation, and his report completely undercut the panic narrative. “Finally, we can take a deep breath here. The numbers have dropped off. The lines are getting shorter. I think the average wait time now is under 40 minutes, so if you have a flight to catch today, it's a good time to come to Hartsfield-Jackson International.”

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Young even described what ICE agents were actually doing—and it wasn’t anything close to the horror stories Democrats were predicting. “Talking about those ICE agents, you can see a few behind me right there. And then I'm gonna walk you this direction, and you can see some more of them gathered over here. This is what they've been doing for the most part today, is doing the patrols around the airport, uh, talking and gathering, uh, not really helping the public in the sense of they're, they're not taking tickets from anybody. They're not interacting with the public we've seen so far. They're not checking anyone's ID.”

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ICE just fixed Atlanta's airport in a matter of hours. pic.twitter.com/Cf3vU9aBBP — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) March 23, 2026

This is the part Democrats never plan for. When you crank the rhetoric up to eleven and reality comes in at about a one, you don’t just look wrong—you look ridiculous.

And the best part? Instead of validating their claims, the deployment turned into a public relations win for ICE. Travelers saw order restored and lines shrink. The sky didn’t fall. The only thing that took a hit was the credibility of the Democrats, who insisted it would.

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