National Guard Troops on Special Missions to Receive Active Duty Benefits

The Trump administration just showed how much it appreciates National Guard troops taking on sky-high crime and illegal alien thugs.

Speaking at the Memphis Safe Task Force roundtable on Monday, March 23, President Donald Trump revealed a new order from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth that is sure to make him popular with National Guard troops. "The secretary of war just signed a directive to ensure that all National Guard members serving on this task force, as well as in D.C., New Orleans, and our border security missions, will receive the same benefits as active-duty troops because you deserve it," Trump stated.

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MASSIVE: President Trump: War Secretary Pete Hegseth “just signed a directive to ensure that ALL National Guard members serving on [the Memphis] Task Force as well as in D.C., New Orleans, and our Border Security Mission will RECEIVE the same benefits as active duty troops… pic.twitter.com/tJf47XQV73 — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) March 23, 2026

The announcement was met by enthusiastic applause. Note the contrast between Republicans seeking to provide better benefits to men who keep our nation safe and Democrats still withholding Homeland Security funding despite chaos at airports and multiple Islamic terror attacks.

Trump mentioned Hegseth multiple times while speaking to the task force, including praise for the secretary for jumping right on board with Operation Epic Fury against Iran's terror-sponsoring regime. "I called General [Dan] Caine, I called a lot of our great people — we have great people — and I said, 'Let's talk. We got a problem in the Middle East. We have a country, known as Iran, that for 47 years has been just a purveyor of terror, and they're very close to having a nuclear weapon."

Referring apparently to the bloody Iranian regime crackdowns on anti-regime Persian protestors in January, which had a death toll of 40,000+ and caused the Persians to request American aid, Trump went on, "'We can keep going and get that 50,000 up to 55 and 60 and no end, or we can take a stop and make a little journey into the Middle East and eliminate a big problem.'"

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Related: Trump: 2% of Population, Especially Illegal Aliens, Cause 90% of Crime

Trump then turned toward Hegseth. "And, Pete, I think you were the first one to speak up. And you said, 'Let's do it, because you can't let them have a nuclear weapon.' So we are now having really good discussions [with Iran's regime]. They started last night, a little bit, the night before that," Trump added.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump reveals SecWar Pete Hegseth was the FIRST high-level official to speak up in favor of decimating Iran



"Pete, I think you were the first one to speak up. You said, 'let's do it!' We can't let them have a nuclear weapon!"pic.twitter.com/pcMrS3rPRx — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 23, 2026

Hopefully Trump is too wise to believe any promises that the Iranian regime makes, since they will certainly break every single one. He previously said he would not accept Ali Khamenei’s son as the new and equally evil supreme leader of Iran, which made sense. We don’t want to have to bomb the Iranian regime again and experience a new round of attacks on Americans, Israelis, and many other countries every single year while the regime simultaneously rebuilds. The regime leader the U.S. government is reportedly dealing with is Mohammad ⁠Baqher Ghalibaf, a hardcore America-hater who threated to bomb energy facilities across the Middle East. And with the attack last week on the Diego Garcia base, we saw that Iran's regime does have the ability to reach many Western nations and U.S. military targets.

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You cannot negotiate with those who believe Allah will bless them eternally for fighting you to the death. Trump previously said nothing less than unconditional surrender was sufficient, and that was an excellent proposal. He should keep to it.

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