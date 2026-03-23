The Morning Briefing: Chuck Schumer Is Taking a Rough Ride on the Struggle Bus

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is sampling essential oils in Orlando with some visiting Tasmanian troubadours.
Just last week, I wrote that the Democrats have been experiencing some internal strife for a while, we just don't hear much about it from their flying monkeys in the mainstream media. They tend to look away from the Dems' struggles but will write about a Republican civil war if two members of the GOP have lunch and order different meals.
We were focusing on the rift between Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Squad and the old guard in the Democratic Party last Thursday. Today we're going to look at some trouble at the top. It looks like some Democrats are finally figuring out what those of us on the right have known for a very long time: Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer isn't very good at his job.
The Wall Street Journal dropped a bombshell on Friday: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is facing a level of internal revolt that has some members of his own caucus quietly counting heads to see if they can push him out.
Schumer’s political future has been less than certain ever since he voted to keep the government open a year ago. His poll numbers tanked, and rumors flew of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) challenging him when he’s up for reelection in 2028. There have also been reports that Democrats were looking to oust Schumer from leadership, and it looks like that hasn't died down.
According to this latest report, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) sat down to dinner with progressive activists at a French restaurant in Georgetown last month, during which Murphy told the group that some lawmakers had already done informal vote counts to gauge whether enough support existed to remove Schumer from leadership.
Democrats aren't really used to this kind of drama in leadership — the hive mind tends to keep things copacetic in the power structure. The party is hamstrung with two mediocrities at the top right now though, Schumer in the Senate and Rep. Hakeem Jefferies in the House. That's quite a change from their predecessors, Harry Reid and Nancy Pelosi, respectively.
The Democratic Party has been flailing and rudderless since President Trump won his second term, struggling with messaging and identity. Despite having been in the Senate for over a quarter-century, Schumer often seems as if he's new there. When Mitch McConnell was in GOP leadership, his knowledge of Senate procedure enabled him to run circles around Schumer.
Sen. Schumer is no stranger to unforced errors. My RedState colleague Nick Arama wrote about Schumer accidentally demanding that ICE be funded when he meant TSA. ICE is, of course, the Scary Monster Under the Bed for the Democrats right now, which made Schumer's faux pas a major party foul.
Although Chuck Schumer is a classic Trump Derangement Syndrome-sufferer, getting him out of leadership or the Senate wouldn't be much of a help for the Republicans. Next in line in the Senate is 81-year-old Dick Durbin from Illinois. And, because there is always someone worse waiting in the wings over there in Dem Land, many think that AOC will be the one to depose and replace Schumer. The Republic does not need her enjoying a six-year term.
Because Schumer is so bad at what he does, having him in power is a positive for the Republicans. He's mostly a non-threatening buffoon. It's a shame that his own party knows that now.
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