‘Be Relentlessly Lethal’: Admiral Cooper’s Update on Operation Epic Fury

U.S. Central Command’s Admiral Brad Cooper provided an update Saturday on Operation Epic Fury, confirming “on day 22 of combat operations, U.S. forces continue to take bold action and remain on plan to eliminate Iran's ability to project meaningful power outside its borders.”

Advertisement

The joint U.S.-Israel operation against Iran’s terrorist Islamic regime has resulted in 8,000 strikes, 8,000 combat flights, and 131 Iranian ships hit. That is the biggest naval elimination in such a short space of time since World War II. This week saw a red-letter accomplishment for the U.S. Army as it “launched the longest field artillery strike in Army combat history using precision striking missiles,” Cooper announced. “The strike took out Iranian military infrastructure demonstrating the U.S. military's unmatched reach and lethality.”

Cooper insisted, “Iran has lost significant combat capability over the last three weeks. We are taking out thousands of Iranian missiles, advanced attack drones, and all of Iran's Navy, which they used to harass international shipping. Their Navy is not sailing, their tactical fighters are not flying, and they've lost the ability to launch missiles and drones at the hydrates seen to the beginning of a conflict. Our progress is obvious.”

Update from CENTCOM Commander on Operation Epic Fury: pic.twitter.com/8yTLrVy4jk — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 21, 2026

The U.S. now has “air superiority over Iran's skies… doing a superb job,” Cooper said. “Tankers are extending our reach so that we can keep constant pressure on the enemy, fighters and bombers are delivering precision strikes against our primary objectives, and our pilots across the board are dynamically hunting threats, as well, finding and eliminating targets in real time.”

Advertisement

The Iranian regime is still launching counterstrikes, however, Cooper noted, so some American air defenders are “mounting a coordinated defense against Iran's attacks” with the “most extensive air defense umbrella in the world over the Middle East right now.”

Related: Qatari State Media Platforms Iranian Officials, Anti-U.S. Accusations

“For more than a decade, books have been written about the concept of a Middle East air defense,” Cooper stated, acknowledging assistance from Gulf allies and emphasizing the importance of the Strait of Hormuz. He continued:

For example, earlier this week, we dropped multiple 5,000 pound bombs on an underground facility located along Iran's coastline. The Iranian regime used the … underground facility to discretely store anti-ship cruise missiles, mobile missile launchers, and other equipment that presented a dangerous risk to international shipping. We not only took out the facility, but also destroyed intelligence support sites, and missile radar relays that were used to monitor ship movements.

In conclusion, Cooper reiterated the points he emphasized in his letter to all 50,000 American servicemen working in connection with Operation Epic Fury. “Number one, be relentlessly lethal,” he advised. “We have the momentum. Number two, be a great teammate, continue to take care of one another. And number three, steady your resolve. For we stand on the shoulders of giants, American heroes who have served with tenacity, grit, and honor. Fall back on your training, it is the best in the world.”

Advertisement

Cooper said he “could not be prouder of our war-fighters, and I know that the American people share the same pride. Thanks so much, Godspeed.” Operation Epic Fury scores new victories every day.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of Operation Epic Fury and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.