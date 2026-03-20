Qatari State Media Platforms Iranian Officials, Anti-U.S. Accusations

Al Jazeera and other Qatari state media are still pushing disgusting propaganda from the Iranian regime that massacred its own people and ran the biggest global terrorist network.

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There is a common and pervasive misconception among Americans and other Westerners that Qatari state media is fair and objective, or at least that it is probably on the side of America in this conflict with Iran, since the Qatari regime has protested and defended against Iranian strikes on Qatari soil. But since the regime of Qatar has spent many years being extremely cozy with the Iranian regime, which is how they still have a joint oilfield (the one Israel struck), Qatari state media didn’t change its views or its tactics overnight. It still continues to platform false accusations and unchallenged claims from top Iranian officials. Al Jazeera journalists turn up so often at the site of strikes on terrorists because they have countless ties to terrorist entities, especially Iranian proxies like Hamas.

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), which reviews media in Arabic as well as English, brought attention to the devious double game that Al Jazeera in particular is playing. This matters because important Americans, including Donald Trump, have recently shared articles from the outlet. Both Al-Araby Al-Jadeed (a London-based Arab news outlet owned by a Qatari company) and Al Jazeera platformed a March 17 interview with Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi, not challenging his claims but allowing him to air his accusations and grievances. The interview remains available on YouTube, but even YouTube has a label warning viewers that Al Jazeera is a Qatari state-funded entity.

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In that interview, titled “This is America’s war,” Araghchi asserted without evidence that some of the strikes the Iranian regime committed against the Gulf states were actually American and Israeli strikes using drones they had cleverly disguised to look like Iranian ones. Yet contradictorily, Araghchi also referred to the Iranian strikes on bases and civilian areas in the other countries as “collateral damage.”

Arab language Al Jazeera even shared “breaking news” with a claim from now-eliminated Iranian security chief and mass murderer Ali Larijani that the United States was planning to commit a 9/11-style attack and blame it on Iran. Ironically, the Iranian regime supported Al-Qaeda, which planned the actual 9/11 attack.

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Before interviewing Araghchi, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed also interviewed Majlis Speaker Ghalibaf on March 16. Ghalibaf claimed that all the onus for ending the conflict, which the Iranian regime has been carrying on in various forms for half a century, is now on the United States and Israel. The Qatari media also promoted the assertion that Iran is eager to sign agreements with the very Arab states it bombed, based on a MEMRI translation.

Then there have been repeated instances of Qatari media talking heads praising the most genocidal Iranian leaders. Mohammed Ghamloush on Al-Araby praised eliminated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as “the only one who humiliated Trump and never submitted to him.” Al Jazeera’s Hayat Al-Yamani referred to Israel and the U.S. as “murderers” who only attacked the Iranian regime because they “refus[ed] to follow the herd.” He then lauded Khamenei. Multiple Qatari media figures have denied that Iran had nuclear capabilities and asserted that the United States willfully murdered Iranian children. Even other Arab journalists are now referring to Al Jazeera as the “Iranian channel,” according to MEMRI, and criticizing the blatant propaganda.

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For a very long time, America has taken Qatari investments and empty political statements as a sign of the regime’s friendship for us. But the same Qatari regime that has sponsored Hamas mass murderers in luxury for years, and which continues to support a terrorist network almost as dangerous as Iran’s, cannot be trusted. Remember, sometimes nations invest in America to transform our country for the worse, not to help us out.

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