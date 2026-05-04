Meanwhile in Alberta, Canada, They Just Gave Carney the One-Finger Salute

If Alberta could vote in U.S. elections, President Donald Trump would have won in a landslide there all three times he ran for the White House. Alberta is one of Canada’s 10 provinces and the closest thing the country has to a red state.

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Calgary and Edmonton are its major cities, but it’s not the cities that define it. It’s rich in natural resources like oil, natural gas, minerals, timber, and more. A western province, it’s defined by striking beauty and a character similar to America’s own western heritage: self-sufficiency, rugged individualism, hard work, and an appreciation for freedom.

That affinity for freedom is what’s putting Alberta in the news these days.

Do you recall how Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney has been saddling up to China to score points with the world’s communists and fascists?

🚨 HOLY SH*T! PRIME MINISTER MARK CARNEY JUST SAID IT OUT LOUD 🚨



“I believe the progress that we have made and the partnership (with China) sets us up well for the New… World… Order.”



Not rushed.

Not off the cuff.



He pauses between every word - New… World… Order - like… pic.twitter.com/RqJAKa1b8D — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) January 16, 2026

While he’s been doing that, a persistent group of Canadians in Alberta has just crossed the threshold needed to put a question on the ballot in the form of a referendum. The question, which may be posed to Alberta voters, will center on whether they want to be part of Canada any longer.

🚨 BREAKING: 301,620 signatures have officially been announced for the Alberta independence petition.



That is far beyond the required threshold to trigger the Alberta independence vote on October 19th.



A massive day for the Alberta Independence movement. pic.twitter.com/RbeIDkNf7e — Rise Of Alberta (@RiseOfAlberta) May 4, 2026

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More to the point, a growing organization called Stay Free Alberta (SFA) has said it collected 301,620 signatures for a petition to trigger the process of putting a referendum before voters that would lead to Alberta’s separation from Canada. The SFA organizers drove a convoy to the Alberta elections office with boxes and boxes of signed petitions. The group only needed to collect 178,000 signatures, and it vastly exceeded that number. Alberta’s population is just shy of 5 million people. SFA supporters accompanied the petitions to the elections office and staged an impromptu rally, waving their Alberta flags as the petitions were unloaded and delivered to election officials.

The head of SFA, Mitch Sylvestre, spoke to his assembled supporters, reading from a letter to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, “This process shows that Albertans are engaged and this is an issue people want to have a say on….We look forward to your government receiving this clear expression of the democratic will of Albertans and advancing the next steps.”

What are those next steps?

The first order of business is to verify all those signatures to make sure that enough real people signed them to hit that threshold of 178,000. But hold on, eh?

Not unlike America, Canada has its share of activist judges, and one of them stopped this process in its tracks as she now gives weight to a court challenge from a group of Canadian Indians called Alberta First Nations. They maintain that this petition, which completely adheres to and is informed by Canadian law, violates their rights under a federal treaty with the native population.

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Canada’s CBC network reported that “Smith has previously said she'd put the question to a referendum if enough signatures are collected and verified.”

Jeff Rath, who is a lawyer for SFA, told the CBC, "As far as we're concerned, whatever the court does or whatever Elections Alberta does at this point is meaningless.” He said that, for political reasons, Smith cannot ignore the size of this petition and the will of the people.

Well, it wouldn’t be Canada if the waters couldn’t be muddied any further, now would it? Another group called Forever Canadian circulated a petition of its own, and it has already had its signatures verified. No protest from Alberta First Nations on that front.

That petition drive reportedly collected 404,293 signatures and is intended to pressure Canada to decide, as a matter of policy, that Alberta must remain part of Canada. But petitions aren’t votes. So when you have one group petitioning to put something on the ballot, you can’t use another petition to silence the original petition…or can you?

I thought the purpose of a petition is simply to show there’s enough support to put something to a vote. The voters will get the final say. So, if Forever Canadian wants to win on this issue, wouldn’t it have to win at the ballot box, assuming, of course, that the powers that be allow Albertans to vote?

Let's get crazy and assume that eventually the First Nations group loses its baseless legal challenge. If that happens, Alberta’s elections office will then commence with signature verification on the petitions. Tied to this, it will do random samplings to determine whether those who signed the petition gave accurate information and actually live in Alberta. There's also some question on how voter lists are used in this process, and whether everyone on the lists are actual citizens and voters.

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Amazingly, Canada actually cares about whether there are fake names on voter lists. Did you ever think the left would care about verifying to make sure that people on voter lists are actually voters?

Apparently, all you have to do to get leftists to want verified voter lists is circulate a petition that could actually lead to secession. Still, Rath isn’t worried about the hurdles they have to jump through. He told the CBC that SFA’s process “was pristine from start to finish….Every one of our canvassers was badged and numbered. Every person signing the petition had ID.”

I dunno. I’d like to think this will happen, but I live in America and have seen how the left operates here. I know it isn’t any better in Canada. The whole country is to the left of John Fetterman.

Leftists are creative when they want to undermine, sabotage, and steal your democracy. I’m not holding my breath here. But that won’t stop me from daydreaming about Alberta as the 51st state of the good ole USA. You know Alberta would vote red and get some Electoral College representation. That’s enough for me to ponder the possibilities over a cup of coffee.

Just think of it. We'd get the Edmonton Oilers. We’d have access to more energy resources than we could handle, drastically reducing America’s dependence on the Middle East for oil. And it would weaken Canada’s leftist regime’s geopolitical hand in Ottawa. Carney and his successors would be forced to do some real groveling in Washington if he ever lost Alberta.

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I’m about to go start a fresh pot. How do you like your coffee?

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