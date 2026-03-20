There's Something REALLY Screwy Going on in the Georgia 2020 Election Fraud Investigation

If you thought the effort to get to the bottom of the 2020 election fraud wouldn’t meet resistance, you were sorely mistaken. Nearly 100 boxes of 2020 election materials are unaccounted for in Fulton County, and the people who should have answers are doing everything they can to avoid giving them.

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Here's what we know. On January 28, the FBI raided the Fulton County Elections Hub and Operations Center, hauling out ballots, tabulator tapes, and ballot images from the 2020 recount. By the bureau’s count, they left with 656 boxes. While that’s a lot of boxes, it’s a lot lower than the 750 boxes county officials had previously claimed existed.

“The substantive request in the subpoenas would require a review of all materials retained from the 2020 election, which have been archived in approximately 750 boxes,” Michael Tyler, a lawyer representing the county, wrote in a Nov. 15, 2024, petition. “Petitioners estimate temporary staff of approximately 20 full-time people will need to be retained to review the documents.”

Less than two months later, the number decreased to 700.

“Fulton County’s 2020 election materials are stored in over 700 boxes, each of which must be opened, searched, and sorted systematically to locate the majority of the documents requested in the subpoenas,” Elections Director Nadine Williams said in an affidavit dated Feb. 4, 2025.

And then the FBI left with just 656.

Georgia State Election Board Vice Chair Janice Johnston argues that this is no innocent rounding error. “That’s almost 100 boxes of evidence,” she told The Daily Signal. Johnston also pointed out that court filings and sworn affidavits aren't the place for rough estimates and that even 50 missing boxes would represent significant evidence. Nearly 100 is a different universe entirely.

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The ballot image problem makes things worse. Johnston flagged in a March 12 post that over 370,000 ballot images from the original Nov. 3, 2020, count are missing.

Someone is LYING to the FBI and COURTS!!



Ballot Images WERE required to be kept in the

2020 ELECTION in Georgia!!



WHO is LYING? WHO is REPEATING the LIE?



Over 370,000 ballot images are missing from the original ballot count of November 3,… pic.twitter.com/fkpSHQQ0KN — Dr. Jan-Election Advocate (@Election_Adv) March 12, 2026

And through it all, Fulton County is suing to stop the Justice Department from reviewing what it has and return the documents.

Johnston called the lawsuit “over the top.” “They have been fighting the State Elections Board over the same documents,” Johnston said. The Daily Signal sought comment from Fulton County Board of Elections Chairwoman Sherri Allen and Elections Director Nadine Williams. A Fulton County spokesperson responded to the inquiry.

“Fulton County complied fully with the search warrant executed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on January 28, 2026, seeking records related to the 2020 Election,” Fulton County spokeswoman Jessica Corbitt claimed. “Agents spent more than 8 hours at the Fulton County Elections Hub and Operations Center and had the opportunity to review all files related to the 2020 Election.”

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Corbitt added. “Agents were made aware of all 2020 documents and selected the files that they removed from the premises. This is now a matter that is being handled by the courts.”

"Fulton County is effectively the person of interest in this case. We are not assured that everything was available,” Johnston argues.

There's something screwy definitely going on here. For over five years now, Democrats have insisted that the 2020 election was the fairest and most secure election in history. Not only does the evidence keep piling up that it wasn’t, but the signs of a cover-up are everywhere.

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