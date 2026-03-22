What In the World Is Happening With Woke Clergy? This Is Your Chance to Weigh In.

Since it’s Sunday, we’re going to try a little experiment. I’m going to share a series of video clips and stories featuring Christian preachers, priests, and other clergy, and ask you to vote in the comments section. But the criteria are not based on which one you like the best, but rather, which one is damaging Christianity and the culture the most.

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So, here they are in no particular order. This one is a pro-abortion Presbyterian minister.

"Jesus would be a clinic escort."



A Presbyterian Minister just dropped a "New Beatitude": "Blessed are those who end their pregnancies."



The Church is officially unrecognizable. Is this even Christianity anymore?pic.twitter.com/AhldPXItPq — Genius Tech (@Geniustechw) March 21, 2026

This is the notorious Father James Martin, a Catholic priest who’s made a name for himself advocating for all things LGBTQ.

Prominent Roman Catholic priest James Martin urges churches to CELEBRATE PRIDE month.



What is your response to James Martin? pic.twitter.com/RmS58E1SHY — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) June 9, 2025

This one is an Anglican “priestess” who is taking her pro-abortion views to the next level.

Anglican priestess is partnering with a sex-shop to give away hundreds of free vibrators, and then donating any profits from her affiliation to Planned Parenthood. pic.twitter.com/Pwwx3SOjGP — Protestia (@Protestia) March 21, 2026

This is a they/them, apparently non-denominational preacher.

Female reverend says she identifies as a ‘transmaculine dyke



“My pronouns are they/them. I am a transmasculine dyke…I am a trans refugee.” pic.twitter.com/8U4hB39THm — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 17, 2025

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This one is a Methodist pastor who is a man but wants to live as a woman now, and he’s told his congregation.

A Methodist pastor from Rochester, New York, shocked her congregation after publicly announcing she is a transgender woman during a service. Pastor Phil Phaneuf — now transitioning and adopting new pronouns — said her parents “do not support” her decision. pic.twitter.com/H6vYmb0BWZ — New York Post (@nypost) December 2, 2025

Reverend David Black is a Presbyterian minister who’s more of a confrontational activist than anything else. Without his collar, he’s just a loud, screaming nut job. With his collar, he gives the media and non-suspecting social media users reasons to believe he’s a priest who’s righteous and effective. He is effective at getting social media clicks and shares, I’ll give him that.

“Where are the children? Where are they? Find them, bring them home!” Reverend David Black says in front of a line of police outside the Broadview ICE facility pic.twitter.com/swxyUgmBmI — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 1, 2025

This Italian priest went out of his way to have the Palestinian flag made for him to wear while celebrating mass.

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🔴👍🇮🇹Un curé en Italie avec le drapeau palestinien sur sa soutane, pour montrer sa proximité humaine et spirituelle avec un peuple massacré, bombardé, affamé, assoiffé, oublié



🍉🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/282Htxg9GG — Neruda57 🐝🕊️🔻 (@Neruda57) June 25, 2025

That is just a cross-section of what some are trying to do with faith and the culture while wearing the collar. What do you think? Should clergy be this activist? And, why are they always so woke?

Share your thoughts below. Which one is damaging Christianity and Western culture the most, and why? Depending on the response, this could warrant a follow-up.

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