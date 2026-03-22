What In the World Is Happening With Woke Clergy? This Is Your Chance to Weigh In.

Tim O'Brien | 1:41 PM on March 22, 2026
AP Photo/Josh Reynolds

Since it’s Sunday, we’re going to try a little experiment. I’m going to share a series of video clips and stories featuring Christian preachers, priests, and other clergy, and ask you to vote in the comments section. But the criteria are not based on which one you like the best, but rather, which one is damaging Christianity and the culture the most. 

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So, here they are in no particular order. This one is a pro-abortion Presbyterian minister. 

This is the notorious Father James Martin, a Catholic priest who’s made a name for himself advocating for all things LGBTQ. 

This one is an Anglican “priestess” who is taking her pro-abortion views to the next level. 

This is a they/them, apparently non-denominational preacher. 

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This one is a Methodist pastor who is a man but wants to live as a woman now, and he’s told his congregation. 

Reverend David Black is a Presbyterian minister who’s more of a confrontational activist than anything else. Without his collar, he’s just a loud, screaming nut job. With his collar, he gives the media and non-suspecting social media users reasons to believe he’s a priest who’s righteous and effective. He is effective at getting social media clicks and shares, I’ll give him that. 

This Italian priest went out of his way to have the Palestinian flag made for him to wear while celebrating mass. 

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That is just a cross-section of what some are trying to do with faith and the culture while wearing the collar. What do you think? Should clergy be this activist? And, why are they always so woke? 

Share your thoughts below. Which one is damaging Christianity and Western culture the most, and why? Depending on the response, this could warrant a follow-up.

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Tim O'Brien

Tim O’Brien is a veteran communications and crisis management consultant. He’s the author of The Essential Crisis Communications Plan: A crisis management process that fits your culture, available on Amazon. He’s the host of the Shaping Opinion podcast on Substack and all of the major video and audio podcast platforms.  

When he’s not working, he’s usually listening to a podcast, driving down some country back road, dreaming of a Pittsburgh Pirates team that actually wins – or some combination of all of the above.

Reach him at: Tim (at) OBrienCommunications.com. Follow him on X: @TimOBrienPgh.

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