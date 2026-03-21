BREAKING: Robert Mueller Dies. Trump's Reaction Was VERY Trump.

Robert Mueller, the former FBI director who spent nearly two years investigating the Russian collusion hoax in the 2016 presidential election, died Friday night at the age of 81. His family confirmed the news Saturday in a brief statement asking for privacy.

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“With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away,” his family said in a statement Saturday. “His family asks that their privacy be respected.”

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Mueller's death was not unexpected. In August 2025, his family disclosed that he had been battling Parkinson's disease since 2021. He served as FBI director from 2001 to 2013, making him the second-longest-serving director in the bureau's history after J. Edgar Hoover.

The New York Times has more:

A button-down, lockjawed rock-ribbed exemplar of a vanishing caste, the liberal Republican, Mr. Mueller became the F.B.I. director just a week before the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. He went on to impose the most significant structural and cultural changes in the history of the F.B.I., seeking to transform the bureau into a 21st-century intelligence service that could protect both national security and civil liberties. And his counterterrorism agents were the first to blow the whistle on abuses at the secret prisons that the C.I.A. had established after 9/11 to detain, interrogate and, in some cases, torture terrorism suspects. But he may be best remembered for what he did after he left the F.B.I., when he was summoned to investigate a sitting president. The Justice Department named Mr. Mueller special counsel on May 17, 2017, eight days after Mr. Trump dismissed the F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, who was investigating the interactions between the Trump campaign and a Russian covert operation to help him win the White House. The president’s reason for dismissing Mr. Comey was no secret. The next day, in the Oval Office, he told the Russia foreign minister and the Russian ambassador: “I just fired the head of the F.B.I. He was crazy.” Mr. Trump continued: “I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”

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It gets worse from there, so I’ll move on.

Trump wasted no time responding to the news. Within hours of the news breaking, he posted on Truth Social: "Robert Mueller just died. Good, I'm glad he's dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!"

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Mueller’s investigation was a constant sore spot for Trump, who was ultimately vindicated when Mueller failed to find the evidence of collusion that Democrats were counting on. Trump called the final Mueller report a “complete and total exoneration” after it was released.

Despite the Mueller report’s findings, Hillary Clinton has long claimed that the 2016 election was stolen from her.

“You can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you,” Clinton said back in 2019.

Democrats and the mainstream media have all incorrectly implied or claimed that the Mueller report confirmed that Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election.

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