The Ungodly Campaign to Destroy Erika Kirk

Grief is like a fingerprint — totally unique to each of us. There’s no right or wrong way to grieve. It’s about honoring the love we have for them in a way that feels right. —David Kessler

Advertisement

The jackals, monsters, and vultures waited until Charlie Kirk was dead. None of them raised their daggers when her husband could still defend his wife. None of them dared challenge Charlie when he walked the earth — because they’re conmen, creeps, criminals, and cowards.

But now that he’s gone, Erika Kirk’s privacy, dignity, and God-given humanity are under constant assault, and the silence of Charlie’s “friends” is deafening.

She’s a woman of sorrows and acquainted with grief. She’s despised by the left — and influencers on the right — and it’s triggered a feeding frenzy of conspiracies so utterly dehumanizing, if you’re not morally outraged, you have no soul.

I honestly don’t know which conspiracy theory is the worst:

The latest violation of her privacy and humanity came from the clothing brand Alo, which, it seems, just leaked her personal data to TikTok influencers.

From Fox News:

High-end athleisure brand Alo could face legal trouble after Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk’s private purchase history was allegedly leaked and used to smear her. A TikTok content creator recorded a now-viral video this week claiming he received an email from "someone who works at Alo" who looked up Kirk’s account and found that she spent over $1,000 the day after her husband was assassinated. The TikTok creator, who displayed the receipt online, mocked Kirk over the timing of the "shopping spree." The influencer – @markosbits on TikTok – insisted the leaked receipt would "completely ruin Erika Kirk’s entire story," and suggested that it proved she wasn’t grieving the morning after her husband was assassinated. The account has nearly 900,000 followers and the video has been viewed over 8 million times. The stunning invasion of privacy quickly emerged as fuel for others to further torment and abuse Kirk.

Advertisement

Only it wasn’t Erika who made those purchases — it was a Turning Point USA staffer named Elizabeth McCoy:

On Thursday, TPUSA staffer Elizabeth McCoy took to social media to explain that she purchased the clothes because Kirk was forced to quickly board a plane after learning her husband had been assassinated at Utah Valley University. "I was the one who made the Alo purchase, in person, in Utah. When we got the call that Charlie had been shot, we rushed from the office and into the airplane. We arrived in Utah with nothing but the clothes we were wearing. We were in those clothes all day at the hospital and slept in them that night," McCoy wrote. "The next morning, our friend Stacy handed me her card, and I went out and picked up some items and toiletries for various team members and Erika. Alo was down the street," McCoy continued. "To accuse Erika or anyone else of entertaining a ‘shopping spree’ hours after her husband was brutally murdered is cruel and vicious." McCoy called the campaign against Kirk a "planned, manufactured attack."

Why, the nerve of that grieving widow! How dare she need clean clothes!

I suppose Erika’s critics never considered that she might’ve rushed to Utah to be by her husband’s side and didn’t have time to pack — and just maybe, her mind was elsewhere. It wasn’t even a consideration.

That’s the common thread of every Erika Kirk conspiracy: At absolutely every turn, the cruelest, meanest, least-charitable explanation is accepted as gospel.

Advertisement

According to Fox News, Alo has refused to address Erika’s (latest) privacy breach:

Alo did not immediately respond to a series of questions, including whether it would investigate who leaked the receipt and if the company finds it appropriate to share a customer’s purchasing history. The influencer who posted the receipt, allegedly sent by an Alo employee, has been extremely critical of Kirk and previously called her a "crazy b***h" on TikTok. […] Alo's X account is locked as private amid the controversy, but some Kirk supporters have taken to Instagram to scold the company for leaking private information.

Before he was assassinated by a trans-loving loser from a Mormon family, Charlie Kirk belonged to the pundit class of MAGA influencers. From the outside looking in, it certainly seems that he got along well with most of them: Turning Point USA helped launch the career of Candace Owens, and after he died, fellow podcaster Megyn Kelly cried for days.

(On camera, at least.)

Today, Candace Owens is airing anti-Erika Kirk documentaries, ridiculing her character, and insinuating that TPUSA was complicit in Charlie’s murder:

I received information last night that put the final pieces together for me.



I now can say with full confidence that I believe Charlie Kirk was betrayed by the leadership of Turning Point USA and some of the very people who eulogized him on stage.



Yes I will be naming names… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 2, 2025

Advertisement

And Megyn Kelly refuses to condemn Owens or stand up for Erika because [checks notes] something-something-Israel:

Compilation of @megynkelly’s goalpost-moving to defend Candace Owens accusing innocent people - including a widow - of killing Charlie Kirk. Her latest defence: because Israel! Real reason: Cowardice. pic.twitter.com/MhXAaxSfAL — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) February 10, 2026

Whereas Kelly “would rather die” than criticize Owens, she spent last week accusing Mark Levin of having a micropenis because [checks notes] something-something-Israel:

'Micropenis Mark': Megyn Kelly Ratchets Up Nasty Feud With Mark Levin https://t.co/JBU2pJOr9b — Mediaite (@Mediaite) March 15, 2026

And Kelly also had time to feud with Ben Shapiro because [checks notes] something-something-Israel:

Megyn Kelly Says Ben Shapiro Is 'Making Anti-Semites' With 'Israel First' Rhetoric https://t.co/XWIr9pnEtL — Mediaite (@Mediaite) December 23, 2025

Megyn Kelly responding to Ben Shapiro now: “Nobody knew who the heck Ben was when I started putting him on my Fox News show. And I made him a star.”



“It’s about Israel,” she says of the criticism. — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) December 20, 2025

Poor little Ben - and I do mean little - desperate for me to protect him. Can you imagine being this emasculated? Sad. https://t.co/oaChoyjPQV — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 12, 2026

Advertisement

It led to this mic-drop retort from Shapiro:

Don’t worry, Megyn. I’d never ask you to protect me. You won’t even protect Charlie Kirk’s widow from the monster accusing her of murdering Charlie. https://t.co/EBATwm57os — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 12, 2026

Amidst this swirling, snarling tempest of accusations between her famous “friends,” Erika Kirk stands before two paths.

The choice is entirely hers.

The first path leads her away from the cameras, the name-calling, and the vile, disgusting insults. If she decided she had had enough of this garbage and walked away from Turning Point USA, the ugliness wouldn’t end — but over time, it would lessen.

Because the more visible she is, the more money certain “influencers” can make by shredding her humanity into scraps. Take away the financial incentive, and I guarantee you, these attacks will fall off a cliff pretty damn fast.

As long as accusing Erika of being a murdering, unloving, uncaring, evil widow drives clicks/views, the more it’ll happen.

I sure wouldn’t blame her if she walked away for good: Erika’s first obligation is to her children.

She’s now a single mom with two little kids to raise — and a shattered heart that will never fully heal.

Lord knows she can’t turn to her “friends” for help. All they care about is exploiting her grief.

Grief, I’ve learned, is really just love. It’s all the love you want to give, but cannot. All that unspent love gathers in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in the hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go. —Jamie Anderson

Advertisement

The second path is to honor her husband’s legacy as she sees fit — no matter what her critics on the left, right, or corporate America might say. It’s to follow the path her husband began, and to fulfill his vision with every ounce of strength God gives her.

No matter the cost. No matter the burden. No matter how badly it hurts.

Because — with apologies to William Congreve — Hell hath no fury like the righteous rage of a good woman wronged. And if you don’t think Erika Kirk is a good woman, you simply haven’t been paying attention:

You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry. To everyone listening tonight across America, the movement my husband built will not die, it won't. I refuse to let that happen. It will not die. All of us will refuse to let that happen. No one will ever forget my husband's name and I will make sure of it. —Erika Kirk

She was dealt an impossible hand, and she responded with class and dignity.

Her “friends” responded with insults, threats, and “micropenis.”

I hope Erika continues following the second path. But not for my sake — or anyone else’s. And at any time, whenever her heart is too heavy to carry, I pray to God she’ll rest until she can recover. She’s already lost enough.

She owes us nothing.

But those who loved Charlie Kirk owe his widow more than words could ever convey — and we’ve all fallen short.

Advertisement

One Last Thing: 2026 is a critical year for America First: It began with Mayor Mamdani declaring war on “rugged individualism” and will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battlelines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

We need your help to succeed!

As a PJ Media VIP member, you’ll receive exclusive access to our behind-the-paywall content, commentating privileges, and an ad-free experience. VIP Gold gets you the same level of “insider access” across our entire family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, twitchy, Hot Air, and Bearing Arms). That means: More stories, more videos, more content, more fun, more conservatism, more EVERYTHING!

And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT you’ll receive a Trumpian 60% discount!

Thank you for your consideration.