Tenth Straight Month of Zero Illegal Alien Border Releases

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is on a 10-month streak of having released zero illegal aliens at the southern border, the biggest contrast possible to the constant invasion facilitated by the Biden administration.

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Once again, we have statistics to prove that the Biden-Harris administration was outright lying when it said the president could not address or solve the open borders crisis. It is also noteworthy that this achievement comes at the same time as the Democrat Party in Congress is aggressively working to refuse funding for DHS and its subsidiary agencies, sabotaging our national security and depriving workers of their pay. DHS is protecting Americans, even while Democrats withhold their funding.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem proudly declared in a March 19 press release, “Ten straight months of ZERO illegal aliens released at the border. President Trump promised to secure the Border, and that is a promise we delivered. We have the most secure border in American history. Our borders are CLOSED to lawbreakers.”

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Rodney Scott stated, “February marks the tenth straight month that U.S. Border Patrol has not released a single illegal alien into the interior of the United States — a clear reflection of the enforcement-first posture restoring integrity to our nation’s borders. While threats to our national and economic security continue to evolve, so does our resolve to meet them, as we carry out our mission of protecting the homeland while facilitating lawful travel and trade.”

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Related: Dem Rep’s Staffer Impersonated Lawyer to Help Illegal Aliens

Daily apprehensions have gone down 95% from the level under the Biden administration, and for 13 months in a row, there have been fewer than 9,000 apprehensions at the southwest border, illustrating that strong border policies discourage many foreign criminals from even showing up.

DHS then provided a list with some more statistics and details on its recent accomplishments:

• CBP’s total encounters declined in February ◦ Nationwide, CBP’s encounters (26,963) were 22% lower than last month and 88%below the monthly average of the Biden administration. • CBP’s total encounters this fiscal year to date are lower than February 2024 ◦ This fiscal year’s encounters (153,155) are 40% lower than in the month of February 2024 alone. • Southwest border apprehensions were 97% lower than under Biden… In February, CBP recorded its highest single month of drug seizures nationwide (79,609 pounds) since October 2021, an 84% increase from last month… In February, CBP stopped 266 shipments valued at more than $11 million for potential forced labor violations.

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Besides that, CBP engages in vital tariff and customs enforcement, identifying and processing billions of dollars’ worth of goods.

Immigration enforcement was one of the number one issues for voters in the 2024 election, and it is likely to be important in the 2026 midterm election as well. That is why it is so important that Republicans stand strong against the outrageous and unlawful demands of the Democrats.

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